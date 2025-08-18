💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Police hunt for perpetrator following “serious sexual assault” in Utrecht forest

Witnesses are being asked to come forward

NewsCrime
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
Close-up-of-Dutch-police-agent-standing-behind-ducktape-after-accident
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/522746818/stock-photo-police-man-ducktape-amsterdam-netherlands.html
- Advertisement -

Utrecht police are searching for a man who committed a “serious sexual assault” in Zeist on Friday.

According to police, a woman was approached by a man on Prinses Mariannelaan who then committed the crime. The suspect then fled into the forest.

After police arrived, they launched a large-scale investigation, utilising the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, a police helicopter and several sniffing dogs. Unfortunately, the perpetrator has not yet been caught.

The suspect is described as below:

  • Male
  • 1.80 meters tall
  • Muscular
  • Short hair
  • Between 30 and 40 years old
  • Shorts
  • Black tank top
  • Spoke English with an Eastern European accent

Similar incident

The description closely matches a report relating to an incident earlier in the day, where a different woman was approached on the Grensweg near Hoog Kanje.

In that instance, the woman felt very uncomfortable when the man approached her and called out for help.

- Advertisement -

A person walking a dog ahead of the woman turned around, but then continued on. The woman began screaming, scaring the suspect away.

Police have now reported that the dog-walker has made contact with police and had a satisfactory reason for why he did not come to assist.

Police seek tips

Police have since received dozens of tips relating to the incidents, but continue to seek any information that could help catch the perpetrator.

Anyone with relevant information or camera footage can call 0900-8844 or report online.

If the suspect is seen, do not approach; instead, call 112.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

- Advertisement -
Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
That time the Dutch conquered Britain (ja, we’re serious)
Next article
Man (24) arrested near Amsterdam on suspicion of planning right-wing terror attack
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺https://gallivantations.com
Sam has over six years experience writing about life in the Netherlands and leads the content team at DutchReview. She originally came to the Netherlands to study in 2016 and now holds a BA (Hons.) in Arts, a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and a Masters in Teaching. She loves to write about settling into life in the Netherlands, her city of Utrecht, learning Dutch, and jobs in the Netherlands — and she still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike (she's learning!).

1 COMMENT

  1. Sounds like my neighbour, here in a small town 80 km south of Belgrade, Serbia. Bulging muscles, likes to wear tight shorts and black tank top, about 1,81 m tall (I am 1,84 so I can tell). Buzzcut and 34ish, I think. Speaks some English but has an accent.

    Haven’t seen him in a few days. Granted, it is ferragosto and he is probably on the seaside in Greece, not in Holland. Meh…

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

Economy

KLM is downgrading their carry-on policy for certain routes (and your bag needs to be even smaller than on EasyJet!)

Something’s brewing in the blue skies of KLM, and it’s not just the coffee. Starting September 9, the Dutch airline...
Emanuela Occhipinti -

Latest posts

5 things to do in Rotterdam in the summer

Emma Brown - 0
As if the world doesn't talk about summer enough, we're going to talk about it some more! Today, we'll be answering all the questions...

KLM is downgrading their carry-on policy for certain routes (and your bag needs to be even smaller than on EasyJet!)

Emanuela Occhipinti - 0
Something’s brewing in the blue skies of KLM, and it’s not just the coffee. Starting September 9, the Dutch airline is testing a brand-new...

Young girl sexually assaulted in Rotterdam’s Zuiderpark, police call for witnesses

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Police are calling for witnesses to step forward after a girl was sexually assaulted by a man while visiting Rotterdam's Zuiderpark with her mother...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar