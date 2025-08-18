Police hunt for perpetrator following “serious sexual assault” in Utrecht forest

- Advertisement -

Utrecht police are searching for a man who committed a “serious sexual assault” in Zeist on Friday.

According to police, a woman was approached by a man on Prinses Mariannelaan who then committed the crime. The suspect then fled into the forest.

After police arrived, they launched a large-scale investigation, utilising the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, a police helicopter and several sniffing dogs. Unfortunately, the perpetrator has not yet been caught.

The suspect is described as below:

Male

1.80 meters tall

Muscular

Short hair

Between 30 and 40 years old

Shorts

Black tank top

Spoke English with an Eastern European accent

Similar incident

The description closely matches a report relating to an incident earlier in the day, where a different woman was approached on the Grensweg near Hoog Kanje.

In that instance, the woman felt very uncomfortable when the man approached her and called out for help.

A person walking a dog ahead of the woman turned around, but then continued on. The woman began screaming, scaring the suspect away.

Police have now reported that the dog-walker has made contact with police and had a satisfactory reason for why he did not come to assist.

Police seek tips

Police have since received dozens of tips relating to the incidents, but continue to seek any information that could help catch the perpetrator.

Anyone with relevant information or camera footage can call 0900-8844 or report online.

If the suspect is seen, do not approach; instead, call 112.

