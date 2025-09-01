Man (66) bitten to death by dogs in Rotterdam

- Advertisement -

A 66-year-old man has died after being attacked by two dogs at his home on Nieuwe Hamelstraat in Rotterdam’s Oude Noorden neighbourhood on Saturday, August 30, at around 9 PM.

The animals, both American Bully XLs from the same litter, were about nine months old and weighed around 60 kilograms each.

The attack reportedly unfolded when the man tried to break up a fight between the dogs, but instead of calming them down, the dogs turned on him.

Fight between pets turns fatal

According to the victim’s daughter, who spoke to AD Nieuws, one of the dogs was the victim’s, while the other belonged to his granddaughter.

A police spokesperson tells AD Nieuws that the neighbourhood residents called the police because “there was a lot of tumult.”

Police officers who entered the house found the man still being mauled. In an attempt to free him, they shot one of the dogs inside the home.

Despite efforts to resuscitate the victim, the man died of his injuries.

According to RTL Nieuws, both dogs were shot and killed in the garden of the home following the incident.

A photojournalist at the scene tells the paper that the house was “covered in blood.”

A beloved neighbour

Neighbours and family describe the victim as a kind and generous man who was always ready to help others.

“Our neighbour was a man of gold. He was always ready for everyone. A big loss,” shared one person on social media.

Police have classified the case as a tragic accident and do not plan to launch a criminal investigation.

The victim’s granddaughter shared a post on Facebook, “I don’t wish this on anyone. For people who have ready judgments, I want to say: shame on you deeply. This is terrible enough for us.”

