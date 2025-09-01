OPINION: Men, we’re not scared of asylum seekers, we’re scared of you

- Advertisement -

Last Saturday night, I was taking the train back home from Utrecht. The journey was initially quiet and sleepy. However, at one point, I started hearing loud banging noises over my music, accompanied by one word: “moord” (murder).

The woman sitting across from me looked worryingly over my shoulder, the man next to me started turning around in his seat, and I pulled out my AirPods and followed suit.

Just in time to hear a young man shout (in Dutch), “There was a 17-year-old MURDERED last week. “Kanker” asylum seekers.” As I finished my pivot to see what was happening, he punched another young man in the face.

Some context

Two weeks ago, the Netherlands was shaken by the murder of 17-year-old Lisa while she was cycling home from a night out with friends. She deserved to arrive home safe, but she didn’t.

The suspect involved in Lisa’s murder case was staying at an asylum centre nearby, which means that two major discussions have now broken out across the Netherlands:

One is about asylum seekers. The other, about violence against women.

As a young woman who has been living in this country for eight years (and on this planet for 28), I have one thing to say to this: I’m not scared of asylum seekers, I’m scared of men, period.

If your outrage involves punching people, you’re part of the problem

Now, I can’t speak to what exactly led this man to punch another young man (who looked just as Dutch as him) in the face — although I imagine there was some alcohol involved.

But as I walked home from the station (thankful that he didn’t get out at my stop), I couldn’t help but think about his outrage. Specifically about the fact that his outrage towards violence against women manifested as more violence.

Ultimately, he will probably look back at his actions and say he was justified in responding this way towards a young girl’s murder. He might even see himself as the hero in this scenario.

However, for every woman on that carriage, he was precisely the problem. He couldn’t control his emotions, he turned violent, and our journey home suddenly didn’t feel safe anymore.

One every eight days

I think many men will look at cases like Lisa’s and use them to fuel their outrage towards asylum seekers, but they won’t think to look at their own behaviour.

In the Netherlands, a woman is killed every eight days. The perpetrator? Often their partner.

Need more stats? No less than 73% of women in the Netherlands have experienced sexual harassment. Meanwhile, 41% of women have suffered physical or sexual abuse.

And I’m going to hazard a guess and say that asylum seekers are not the sole perpetrators here.

Not an immigration issue, but a man’s issue

These figures point to a major issue in the Netherlands, and bickering about the country’s asylum policy is not going to solve the problem.

As Jens Van Tricht from Emancipator, an organisation dedicated to gender equality, tells the NOS, “This is a man’s problem, and men need to address it.”

Making this a discussion about asylum seekers takes away from the larger issue at hand here: men in this country are hurting women.

I, like many women, am not thinking about a man’s nationality if I come across him during a late-night commute home.

I’m thinking about whether or not he’s going to hurt me — and right now, the odds of that happening are not low enough.

Do you feel safe as a woman in the Netherlands? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.