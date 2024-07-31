Man laying motionless on Den Bosch beach discovered to be dead

Beachgoers eventually sounded the alarm

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
closeup-dutch-police-officer-with-politie-badge-on-shoulder
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/close-up-dutch-police-uniform-official-badge-netherlands-image323441624

A man was found dead on a beach in Engelermeer, ‘s-Hertogenbosch, on Tuesday.

According to AD, the sight of the man’s motionless body lying on the sand for hours scared beachgoers into contacting the authorities.

As a result, the police, ambulance services, and the fire brigade were all called to the scene late on Tuesday morning.

After a failed resuscitation attempt, it was then confirmed that the man had died.

Out of respect for the man and his privacy, the police have not made public the cause of death.

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

