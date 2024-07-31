A man was found dead on a beach in Engelermeer, ‘s-Hertogenbosch, on Tuesday.

According to AD, the sight of the man’s motionless body lying on the sand for hours scared beachgoers into contacting the authorities.

As a result, the police, ambulance services, and the fire brigade were all called to the scene late on Tuesday morning.

After a failed resuscitation attempt, it was then confirmed that the man had died.

Out of respect for the man and his privacy, the police have not made public the cause of death.

