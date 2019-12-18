Get ready for massive delays in a number of places around the country this morning as farmers and builders are campaigning on multiple highways, reports NOS. Protestors are to gather in Alkmaar, Tilburg, Berkel and Rodenrijs, Apeldoorn, Helmond, Born, and Assen.

They started their “slow campaigns” at these locations at 7 am and they will be making their way to other locations as they leave a trail of disruptions behind them. Be particularly wary of A9 and A4 (Alkmaar – The Hague highway), and the A13. Also, expect delays on “the A1 at Deventer and on the A7 and A32 at Heerenveen”, tweet the ANWB, reports NOS. You can follow live traffic updates on NOS.

De protestacties zorgen vooral voor vertraging op de #A1 bij Deventer en op de #A7 en #A32 bij Heerenveen. — ANWBverkeer (@ANWBverkeer) December 18, 2019

Translation: The protest actions mainly cause delays in the #A1 at Deventer and on the #A7 and #A32 at Heerenveen.

Op dit moment rijden er tractoren op de #A27 bij Noordeloos. Dit levert richting Gorinchem hinder op. pic.twitter.com/k6pQWh2SY4 — Rijkswaterstaat Verkeersinformatie (@RWSverkeersinfo) December 18, 2019

Translation: Tractors are currently running on the #A27 at Noordeloos. This causes a nuisance towards Gorinchem.

Have you been stuck in traffic because of these slow campaigns? Let us know where in the comments below!

Ad

Feature image: Cekay [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons