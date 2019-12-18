Good ol’ D66 and GroenLinks are at it again when it comes to finding new ways to combat climate change. This time, they want special international trains to act as an attractive alternative to using flights to come to Rotterdam to witness the multiple festivities of Eurovision 2020.

But first, they want a test run to be done for “event trains” by international service providers to Eurovision 2020. There will be a total of nine shows that will be happening in Rotterdam, with the finals on May 16.

According to NOS, the House of Representatives are very much in favour of this motion that was passed by the two parties. They want more research to be done into international trains but things might be looking up!

So get your tickets quickly! The first wave of tickets has already been sold out. You don’t want to miss a chance to cheer on your country now, do you?

Have you already bought a ticket? How will you be getting to Rotterdam? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: David Jones/Flickr