He’s done it again: Max Verstappen wins Canadian Grand Prix

Following a tense race, the Netherlands’ Formula 1 pride and joy, Max Verstappen, came first place in the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend. 🥇

Verstappen took home his sixth win of the season, placing him 46 points ahead in the 2022 Formula 1 standing, says RTL Nieuws.

The Red Bull driver started in pole position (at the front of the starting grid), giving him a nice start advantage. Of course, this race wasn’t without bumps in the road. 🏎

Verstappen ran into a few tire problems and Carlos Sainz driving for Ferrari took advantage of this to change his own tires. When Sainz returned on track, Verstappen had a difficult time keeping him behind, making the last 15 rounds quite exciting. 😱

Verstappen, Sainz, and Lewis Hamilton (seven-time Formula 1 world champion) came in first, second, and third place respectively.

Of course, we’re not surprised that Verstappen topped the lot of them: he was the first Dutchie to win a Formula 1 World Championship AND Dutch Sportsman of the year, after all. 🏆

The next Grand Prix will take place in Great Britain on July 3. 🇬🇧

Feature Image: Alberto-g-rovi/Wikimedia Commons/CC3.0