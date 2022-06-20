New study: Schiphol’s air traffic poses health risks to local residents

A recent study by the RIVM (National Institute for Public Health and the Environment) exposes links between Schiphol’s air traffic emissions and neighbouring residents’ health problems.

Those living in Schiphol’s neighbouring municipalities are faced with many health risks, particularly for pregnant women, as a result of prolonged exposure to ultrafine particles.

Ultrafine particles

The research found that air traffic widely contributes to the presence of ultrafine matter near the airport, explains Schiphol.nl.

At 200 metres from the runway, about 50% of measured concentrations of ultrafine particulate are influenced by Schiphol’s air traffic, to around 25% at five kilometres from the runway.

Health risks

While the volume of these ultrafine particles depends on the direction of the wind, increased concentrations of them can lead to both short- and long-term health issues.

Researchers found the microscopic particles being emitted from aircraft mostly affect pregnant women and the development of their unborn children, reports De Telegraaf.

The study also found that there is a high-probability link between deaths by cardiac arrhythmias and high concentrations of ultrafine particles.

Schiphol’s next steps

With recent chaos and mismanagement at Schiphol, there’s no telling if the Dutch airport will be able to deal with even more issues knocking at its door.

The airport’s website admits that the effects of ultrafine particles can be harmful and have started up an “Ultrafine Particles Action Plan” which aims to lower its emissions.

  1. If you want to live a life with no risk it’s not going to happen. Most people know this. And still they fly in airplanes that take off from airports teeming with ultrafine particles. Even screeching Greta Thunbergs and doomsaying Al Gores fly in airplanes that take off in ultrafine particle death trap airports. – Remember, more people will die falling in their own house, year after year, than will ever die from ultrafine particles.

