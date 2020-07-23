Femke Halsema, mayor of Amsterdam, has asked visitors to the city to reconsider their visit, in order to prevent overcrowding.

This is part of measures the city wants to take in order to prevent overcrowding and limit the spread of the coronavirus, reports RTL Nieuws.

Enforcers of social distancing measures will be dispatched in areas of Amsterdam such as the red-light district, as well as major squares such as Rembrandtplein and Leidseplein.

Starting from this weekend, sales of alcohol will be banned in the red-light district. Street artists in the city centre and in Museumplein will be banned until 1 September, as they attract large crowds. One-way traffic will be implemented in the evenings during Friday and Saturday. If it gets too crowded, areas of the red-light district will be closed off to visitors. Residents can still visit the area as they please.

In shopping areas, one-way traffic will also be established on Saturdays and Sundays in order to control the flow of people.

The mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, explains: “We are taking these measures because we are responsible for the health of residents and visitors. This also includes an urgent appeal to everyone who visits our city, be careful, avoid crowds and follow the corona rules. it is important for everyone to keep their distance from each other, both Amsterdam residents and international tourists. On the street and in the catering industry. Only together can we prevent new outbreaks of the virus. A new lockdown is the last thing we want.”

