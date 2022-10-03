Meat-free! McPlant stays on menu at McDonald’s due to popular demand

The main plant-based alternative at McDonald’s will stay on the fast-food chain’s menu for the foreseeable future — thanks to the high demand for vegan and vegetarian options in the Netherlands!

Veganism is not exactly the first thing that comes to mind when you think of chains like McDonald’s and Burger King. Still, fast-food restaurants across the world are adapting their menus to cater to as many people as possible, writes NU.nl.

Growing trend

There’s no getting around the fact that the vegetarian wave is here to stay. Being vegan or vegetarian has quickly gone from being fringe and has entered the mainstream.

McPlant is now a permanent menu item nationwide in Austria 🇦🇹, Portugal 🇵🇹, UK 🇬🇧, Ireland 🇮🇪, and – confirmed today – the Netherlands 🇳🇱. Current test markets include Taiwan 🇹🇼, Australia 🇦🇺 and Germany 🇩🇪, with Germany testing both burger and McPlant nuggets #beyondmeat pic.twitter.com/gLBWL0pb0t — bellevue ♻️ (@bellevueview) September 15, 2022

McDonald’s seems to have understood this fact after the popularity of their vegan burger went through the roof.

It probably helped that the burger was based on the famous, juicy, fan-favourite Beyond Meat — a remarkably “realistic” meat substitute. 🍔

Nobody’s perfect

Well, we say vegan, but vegan folks might want to think twice before embracing the McPlant too enthusiastically.

Firstly, the plant-based alternative is frequently in contact with the meat-based products and areas of the kitchen, during the preparation of meals at McDonald’s. So, if that grosses you out, you should probably go somewhere else for your late-night deep-fried snack.

Secondly, although McDonald’s plant-based initiative has gained praise for moving with the times, the chain has also been accused of so-called greenwashing.

There’s just no getting around the fact that fast-food chains like McDonald’s contribute greatly to the many environmental issues connected to the meat industry.

In other words, if you’re vegan for environmental reasons, you might want to reconsider your choice of restaurant — despite the lovely green marketing around the McPlant burger.

What do you think about McDonald’s choice to make the McPlant a permanent part of their menu? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!