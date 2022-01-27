Woot woot: Dutch women opened even more businesses in 2021

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
Talk about entrepreneurship! Out of 120,000 Dutch startups that launched last year, 39% of them belonged to women — a notable increase from the previous year based on the Chamber of Commerce (KVK) data.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions and limitations in the job market, the number of privately-owned companies in the Netherlands rose to a new level, according to NU.nl.

The country now has 2.2 million registered businesses — a 6% increase from last year. Notably, the share of female entrepreneurs has also been increasing for years in a row, and 2021 was no different.

You grow girl

The new companies were focused on sectors of health, construction, logistics, and hospitality — a variety that attests to women’s success in any field, with flying colours. 🌈

This female domination in the field signals that “more inclusiveness in entrepreneurship is important for innovation and social impact,” says Josette Dijkhuizen, an honorary professor of entrepreneurship development.

READ MORE | Hoi Peter! Dutch women call attention to workplace inequality on LinkedIn

According to Dijkhuizen, these sectors hold a lot of potential due to the current shortage of personnel, making it an attractive switch from traditional employment to entrepreneurship.

What do you think of this development in the Dutch entrepreneurship sector? Tell us in the comments below!

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
  1. A good meal is a good meal regardless of the sex of the chef. A profitable, innovative and worthwhile business is what it is regardless of the sex of the founder, the management, or even the workers. We should celebrate successful businesses because they are successful and not because of the sex of the person who brought it into being.

