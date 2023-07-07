Wait what!? Dutch Meteorologists predict warmest day of the year this weekend

Storm Poly who? The sunshine is coming in hot this weekend, making you forget all about the abusive Dutch weather we had on Wednesday.

Yep, forget those images of trees being ripped from their roots as rain pours down. It’s time to flip the switch, strap on those big floppy summer hats, and get ready to smear a bucket full of sunscreen on. Things are set to get hot this weekend. 

How hot, you may ask? Potentially the hottest this year! Starting today, temperatures will rise and keep rising until Saturday, which threatens to reach temperatures of more than 30 degrees Celsius

Feel the temperature risin’

Yep, July is starting off warmer than usual, with Friday afternoon temperatures expected to reach a tropical 28 degrees Celsius in the centre of the country and up to 30 degrees Celsius in Limburg. 

A sweaty Saturday

If you thought the summer weather we had earlier this year made you a sweaty mess, be prepared to become a ball of sweaty goo. Why? Forget Friday, Saturday has the possibility of being the hottest day this year so far, reports NU.nl.

READ MORE | Best beaches in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch beaches

You’ll be hunting for shade with inland temperatures reaching a spicy 34 degrees Celsius. 🌶 If you can’t stand the heat, make a quick escape to the Wadden Islands, which will experience maximum temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius.

Helaas, nighttime won’t bring relief either. There’ll be tossing, turning, and cursing with high humidity expected to disturb your sleep.

More heat on Sunday but perhaps don’t barbecue

While Sunday will stay warm for the time of year at 27 degrees Celsius in the centre of the country and up to 31 degrees Celsius in the southeast, clouds will appear throughout the day. 

Not to rain on your parade, but there is a chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, so make sure you finish up the barbecue before then. 

How do you deal with the heat on summer days? Tell us in the comments!

Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

