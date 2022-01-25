Hoi Peter! Dutch women call attention to workplace inequality on LinkedIn

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
picture-of-a-group-of-women-at-work
Image: pixelheadphoto/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/295545436/stock-photo-multi-ethnic-group-of-women.html

Notice you had more Peters in your LinkedIn network this week? Glad it caught your attention — that’s what Dutch women were aiming for.

Back in October 2020, a survey of the Netherlands’ top 100 companies found there were more CEOs named Peter than there were female CEOs in total, a sad fact that didn’t change much since then, so LinkedIn females united. 💪

In an initiative by Dutch organization WOMEN Inc. in collaboration with women branding agency BrandedU and Amsterdam based digital branding agency The Family, women were invited to change their first name to Peter on LinkedIn between January 24 and January 28.

“In the Netherlands, there are more CEOs named Peter than female CEOs. Therefore, we call on all women to change their name to Peter on LinkedIn during the week of 24-01. Participate for more women at the top. Check mijnnaamispeter.nl for more info.”

#MijnNaamIsPeter

The ‘my name is Peter campaign’ aims to address that 4.3% of unequal gender representation in CEO positions concerns women, explains spokesperson and Vogue Nederland editor-in-chief Cécile Wansink in a Peter LinkedIn post.

Picture-of-LinkedIn-post-Peter
Image: Yeliz ‘Peter’ Çiçek/LinkedIn

Men also chimed in on this cultural and systemic issue, reports the NOS, where one person changed their name to “Petra” on LinkedIn for the week — “A spontaneous initiative that we are happy with,” expressed Wansink.

To address this issue nationwide, a Dutch law came into effect in January 2022 to force companies into hiring more women in their leadership roles. Hopefully, by next year, fewer Peters will show up on surveys of gender quality in the Netherlands. 🤞

What do you think of this LinkedIn initiative? Will you change your name to show support? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: pixelheadphoto/Depositphotos

Previous articleDutch diplomats allowed to leave Kyiv amid unrest
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Dutch diplomats allowed to leave Kyiv amid unrest

Staff members of the Dutch embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, and their families will be allowed to return to the Netherlands...
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

Hoi Peter! Dutch women call attention to workplace inequality on LinkedIn

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
Notice you had more Peters in your LinkedIn network this week? Glad it caught your attention — that's what Dutch women were aiming for. Back...

Dutch diplomats allowed to leave Kyiv amid unrest

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Staff members of the Dutch embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, and their families will be allowed to return to the Netherlands if they want to....

Run! Jumbo temporarily stops stocking Pringles and Cornflakes

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 - 0
If you were thinking of grabbing some Pringles for a snack or some Cornflakes for breakfast, well then we have some bad news for...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X