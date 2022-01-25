Weekly update: Dutch coronavirus infections increase by a whopping 51%

NewsHealth
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
girl-wearing-yellow-sweater-and-face-mask-in-school
Image: HayDmitriy/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/454535974/stock-photo-schoolgirl-wearing-medical-mask-friends.html

The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from January 18 to January 25. The number of hospitalisations has increased significantly, while the number of deaths has decreased very slightly.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 366,120 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a significant increase compared to last week’s report of 242,961 infections.

The percentage of positive tests has slightly increased, with 45.4% of people testing positive compared to 36.8% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has dropped slightly compared to the past week. This week, 61 people passed away, compared to 63 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

The number of admissions to the nursing ward and the ICU has increased and decreased respectively. The past week saw 790 new admissions to the nursing ward and 65 new patients in the ICU.

The week before, there were 553 patients and 94 patients respectively.

Dutch cabinet agrees to relax measures for HORECA and cultural sector

The Dutch cabinet has agreed to relax the coronavirus measures for HORECA and the cultural sector. With these new measures, HORECA and cultural establishments may remain open until 10 PM.

The official decisions regarding the Dutch coronavirus measures will be revealed tonight through a press conference at 7 PM.

Kids shouldn’t quarantine, says OMT

The OMT has advised that children under the age of 13 shouldn’t have to quarantine, even if they’ve been in contact with someone who was infected with the coronavirus.

The current coronavirus policy mandates that the entire school goes home if three students test positive for coronavirus. Around a quarter of students are currently at home due to these measures.

If the rules are relaxed, then Dutch primary schools may open as usual. However, more will be announced in tonight’s press conference.

WHO believes COVID-19 will soon end in Europe

The World Health Organisation (WHO) believes that COVID-19 will soon end in Europe. The organisation predicts “periods of widespread immunity for many weeks and months,” says the agency’s director Hans Kluge.

This is due, in large, to the fact that around 60% will have been infected with the Omicron variant by March 2022 and the high vaccination rate — all creating prolonged immunity. Therefore, the virus may soon enter a manageable state and become more like the flu.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!

Feature Image: HayDmitriy/Depositphotos


Previous articleHoi Peter! Dutch women call attention to workplace inequality on LinkedIn
Next articleCoronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Press conference: a sigh of relief, Dutch society is opening again

Good evening readers of DutchReview! We're in a great mood tonight — and you know why? Because things in the...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Press conference: a sigh of relief, Dutch society is opening again

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Good evening readers of DutchReview! We're in a great mood tonight — and you know why? Because things in the Netherlands are finally starting...

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew - 35
Coronavirus is continuing to sweep across the Netherlands. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  Despite readily-available vaccinations and increasing booster shots,...

Weekly update: Dutch coronavirus infections increase by a whopping 51%

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 - 0
The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from January 18 to January 25. The number of hospitalisations has increased significantly, while the number of deaths has decreased...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X