Weekly update: Dutch coronavirus infections increase by a whopping 51%

The RIVM has reported its weekly coronavirus figures from January 18 to January 25. The number of hospitalisations has increased significantly, while the number of deaths has decreased very slightly.

Over the past week, the RIVM has reported 366,120 new infections in the Netherlands. This is a significant increase compared to last week’s report of 242,961 infections.

The percentage of positive tests has slightly increased, with 45.4% of people testing positive compared to 36.8% from the week before.

Deaths

The number of patients who have died from coronavirus-related complications has dropped slightly compared to the past week. This week, 61 people passed away, compared to 63 people the previous week.

Hospitalisations

The number of admissions to the nursing ward and the ICU has increased and decreased respectively. The past week saw 790 new admissions to the nursing ward and 65 new patients in the ICU.

The week before, there were 553 patients and 94 patients respectively.

Dutch cabinet agrees to relax measures for HORECA and cultural sector

The Dutch cabinet has agreed to relax the coronavirus measures for HORECA and the cultural sector. With these new measures, HORECA and cultural establishments may remain open until 10 PM.

The official decisions regarding the Dutch coronavirus measures will be revealed tonight through a press conference at 7 PM.

Kids shouldn’t quarantine, says OMT

The OMT has advised that children under the age of 13 shouldn’t have to quarantine, even if they’ve been in contact with someone who was infected with the coronavirus.

The current coronavirus policy mandates that the entire school goes home if three students test positive for coronavirus. Around a quarter of students are currently at home due to these measures.

If the rules are relaxed, then Dutch primary schools may open as usual. However, more will be announced in tonight’s press conference.

WHO believes COVID-19 will soon end in Europe

The World Health Organisation (WHO) believes that COVID-19 will soon end in Europe. The organisation predicts “periods of widespread immunity for many weeks and months,” says the agency’s director Hans Kluge.

This is due, in large, to the fact that around 60% will have been infected with the Omicron variant by March 2022 and the high vaccination rate — all creating prolonged immunity. Therefore, the virus may soon enter a manageable state and become more like the flu.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!

Feature Image: HayDmitriy/Depositphotos



