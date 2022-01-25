Dutch diplomats allowed to leave Kyiv amid unrest

Staff members of the Dutch embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, and their families will be allowed to return to the Netherlands if they want to.

Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Wopke Hoekstra announced this possibility in connection with a possible attack on Ukraine by Russia.

A fine balance

Hoekstra explains a “huge dilemma” to the NOS: on one hand if diplomats leave too early it may contribute to instability. But if diplomats leave too late, they may face dangers on their way out.

He is particularly wary after the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan in 2021. Hoekstra advises other Dutch citizens living in Ukraine to pay attention to the situation and if it deteriorates.

Foreign affairs in action

Other foreign ministries are taking more extreme measures to the situation; the USA put 8,500 troops on standby while Russia has gathered a “large force” on the border of Ukraine.

Several world leaders consulted late last night including US President Joe Biden, the leaders from the UK, France, Italy, Poland, and Germany. The NATO chief executive and EU leaders also participated in the discussion.

After talks with the foreign ministers, Hoekstra said that the EU and US were ready to heavily sanction Russia if they became aggressive. In the meantime, the EU is creating a sanction package in case.

Hopes for diplomacy

Hoekstra believes a diplomatic solution is the best approach to the situation and would like to continue talks with the involved nations.

In any case, unlike Afghanistan, Dutch citizens can leave Ukraine without restrictions as it shares a border with EU and NATO countries like Poland and Romania.

