Earning minimum or average wage? Here’s how much your Dutch income will change in 2025

Your payslip will see some changes 💰

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
With the announcement of next year’s budget comes many changes — among these, include changes to your annual income. So, how much do you stand to gain (or lose) next year?

That depends — do you earn an average or minimum wage?

Enjoy an average income? Congrats, you earn more

According to HR service provider Visma, the new cabinet’s plans will see those who earn an average salary, which this year was calculated at €3,433.68 per month, enjoy a monthly increase of €42.91.

That’s enough to cover the cost of roughly two extra iced coffees. 😯

Meanwhile, those who earn twice the average income (a casual €6,867.28 per month) will have an extra €56.58 per month to blow their nose with.

Earning minimum wage? You may actually lose money…

As for those who could really do with an extra few euro a month? Well, only some may see their monthly income increase…

Should the current minimum hourly wage of €13.68 remain the same next year, some workers will gain money, while others will lose money. This depends on the hours worked:

  • If you work 36 hours per week, you will see your net salary decrease by €4.75 per month, earning a monthly salary of €2059.08.
  • If you work 38 hours per week, your salary will increase by €16.75 per month, bringing your monthly salary to €2150.05.
  • If you work 40 hours per week, your salary will increase by €24.58 per month, bringing your monthly salary to €2229.19.

Visma is quick to point out that while these changes will affect your monthly income, how your overall purchasing power in 2025 is affected depends on other measures taken by the Dutch cabinet.

