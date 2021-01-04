A 33-year-old Dutch woman was reported missing yesterday morning after she went out on her bicycle but failed to return home. She was later found in a 1.5-meter deep pit in a woods by a jogger.

It is understood that the woman had been cycling through the woods, located near Losser in Twente, when she suffered an epileptic seizure on her bike. The seizure caused her to lose control of the bike and fall into the deep pit, where she woke up.

The cyclist did not understand where she was but was able to notify a friend that she was in trouble via an emergency telephone on her wrist. The friend then reported the alert to police who began a search of the area.

An appeal to civilians

The emergency telephone was unable to trace the location of the woman and her mobile phone had fallen out of reach. A police spokesperson tells RTL Nieuws that the force decided to send out an appeal to civilians in the area, “she didn’t know where she was. So we filed a civilian network report.”

It was through this report that the woman was found. A runner in the area had seen the appeal and made sure to check out the area into which the woman had fallen. “We were already on the road to find her by all kinds of means, but the runner deliberately walked in the area and found her,” the spokesperson says.

The rescue effort initially struggled to reach the woman, but eventually succeeded. Once out of the pit, the woman received medical attention.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news and updates.

Ad

Feature Image: Minna Autio/Unsplash.

