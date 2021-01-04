Since January 1, authorities at Schiphol airport have stopped 10 Britons from entering the Netherlands. With Brexit in full swing, UK citizens are only allowed to enter if strictly necessary.

As of March 2020, non-EU citizens have been subject to extra checks upon arriving in the Netherlands due to coronavirus restrictions. Previously, the British were exempt from these extra checks, but this is no longer the case.

As for the Britons barred from entry in Schiphol, a spokesman for the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee says they were indignant that they were not allowed to visit the Netherlands, reports NOS.

“They all have a negative PCR test, but they forget the basic rule, that it must concern a necessary trip, for example for work or due to serious private circumstances,” says spokesman Robert van Kapel. “People from a safe country are also allowed to pass, such as Australia or Singapore, but the United Kingdom is certainly not a safe country.”

Hundreds of Americans barred from entry

In 2020, the Netherlands refused entry to around 1900 Americans, mainly at Schiphol but also at seaports like Hoek van Holland and IJmuiden.

Most of them were turned away because they lacked the correct paperwork, but around 900 were refused due to the coronavirus measures implemented in March. According to the spokesperson, these numbers are strikingly high.

