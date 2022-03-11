More sunny weather for the Netherlands: 20 degrees on the cards

NewsWeather
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
woman-lying-in-the-gras-enjoying-the-sun
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/5271137/stock-photo-woman-lying-on-the-grass.html

We’ve already been blessed with a couple of very sunny days this March, but there is more to come! ☀️

Next week, temperatures can rise to up to 20 degrees here in the Netherlands, says RTL Nieuws! Do we hear chilling in the park and biertje in the sun? 🍻

The first day of spring is approaching on March 20 according to the calendar, but meteorologically it is already here!

There will be some rain though

Naturally, as we are in the Netherlands, there will be light rainfall over the weekend. “It is meant to be a bit more cloudy and it can rain a little, but not much,” says meteorologist Marc de Jong.

But otherwise, temperatures remain relatively high with around 13 to 14 degrees this weekend. We’re sure some rain here and there won’t spoil the good-weather mood! ☔️

What are your plans for the sunny days ahead? Tell us in the comments!

Previous articleNetherlands shoots down quick entry of Ukraine to EU
Next articleWhat’s it like living in the Netherlands as an Indian, you ask?
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Your guide to voting in the Dutch municipal elections 2022

The Dutch municipal elections are coming up on March 14, 15 and 16. Wondering how, where and if you can...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #95: Not have any stray dogs

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
If you're roaming through the streets of any city in the Netherlands, it is rare that you will find any stray dogs along your...

Your guide to voting in the Dutch municipal elections 2022

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
The Dutch municipal elections are coming up on March 14, 15 and 16. Wondering how, where and if you can vote? Read on! The municipal...

What’s it like living in the Netherlands as an Indian, you ask?

Kavana Desai - 5
Having lived in the Netherlands as an Indian for the last two years, I am at that awkward phase of expatriation where I feel...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X