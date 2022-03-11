More sunny weather for the Netherlands: 20 degrees on the cards

We’ve already been blessed with a couple of very sunny days this March, but there is more to come! ☀️

Next week, temperatures can rise to up to 20 degrees here in the Netherlands, says RTL Nieuws! Do we hear chilling in the park and biertje in the sun? 🍻

The first day of spring is approaching on March 20 according to the calendar, but meteorologically it is already here!

There will be some rain though

Naturally, as we are in the Netherlands, there will be light rainfall over the weekend. “It is meant to be a bit more cloudy and it can rain a little, but not much,” says meteorologist Marc de Jong.

But otherwise, temperatures remain relatively high with around 13 to 14 degrees this weekend. We’re sure some rain here and there won’t spoil the good-weather mood! ☔️

