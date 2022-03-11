Your guide to voting in the Dutch municipal elections 2022

NewsPolitics & Society
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Female-hand-placing-voting-slip-in-ballot-box-for-dutch-municipal-elections
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/8285213/stock-photo-woman-in-voting-booth.html

The Dutch municipal elections are coming up on March 14, 15 and 16. Wondering how, where and if you can vote? Read on!

The municipal elections take place every four years in the Netherlands. Here, you can vote for the party candidates you want to see represented in your municipal council.

Your elected candidates will then go on to decide on plans and rules for your municipality. Commissioning new building projects, figuring out what to do about the housing crisis or taking care of your waste — all of these are tasks of the Dutch municipal councils.

Who is eligible to vote?

In the Netherlands, you can vote for the municipal council if:

  • You are a legal resident of the Netherlands with an EU passport;
  • You are over 18 years old;
  • You’re not an EU citizen but have been registered as a legal citizen of the Netherlands for at least 5 years.

If you’re an eligible voter for the Dutch municipal elections, you should’ve received your polling card (stempas) in the mail already.

Has it somehow gone lost or missing? You can apply for a new slip on the official website of your municipality until 5 PM on March 11!

When can I vote?

The official election day is on Wednesday, March 16. However, some voting ballots will open on March 14 and March 15 already, if you’re looking to avoid the crowds.

All voting ballots are open from 7:30 AM to 9 PM.

Where can I vote?

You can find the nearest available voting ballots to you by using this official tool. It’s only available in Dutch, but you can type in the name of your municipality under ‘Zoek uw gemeente’ to find your nearest voting ballot.

How can I vote?

You need to take two things to the voting ballot: your polling card and a valid proof of identification. A proof identification can be a passport, a driver’s license or a resident’s document issued in the Netherlands.

Are you unable to go in person?

If you are unable to attend the election in person, you can authorise someone else to vote for you. This can be done by:

  • Requesting a so-called ‘written proxy’ from your municipality. This is a form that has to be filled out by yourself and the person you’re authorising to issue your vote. The written proxy has to be returned to the municipality by March 11, 5 PM.
  • Fill in the back of your polling card. Give the polling card to the person voting for you, along with a copy of your ID.

Who can I vote for?

This can be the most confusing point, especially because the list of candidates tend to be very long. You should be able to see the candidates up for election on the official website of your municipality.

If you’re entirely unfamiliar with Dutch politics, we’d recommend you check out the different party programmes to see what changes they propose for your city.

Are you taking part in the Dutch municipal elections this year? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleWhat’s it like living in the Netherlands as an Indian, you ask?
Next articleDutch Quirk #95: Not have any stray dogs
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

More sunny weather for the Netherlands: 20 degrees on the cards

We've already been blessed with a couple of very sunny days this March, but there is more to come! ☀️ Next...
Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #95: Not have any stray dogs

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
If you're roaming through the streets of any city in the Netherlands, it is rare that you will find any stray dogs along your...

Your guide to voting in the Dutch municipal elections 2022

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
The Dutch municipal elections are coming up on March 14, 15 and 16. Wondering how, where and if you can vote? Read on! The municipal...

What’s it like living in the Netherlands as an Indian, you ask?

Kavana Desai - 5
Having lived in the Netherlands as an Indian for the last two years, I am at that awkward phase of expatriation where I feel...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X