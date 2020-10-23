Over 2000 Dutch stores have been affected by a major debit card outage this morning. Many have closed as a result.

Since 6 AM, paying using a card machine at Albert Heijn, the drug store Etos, and liquor store Gall & Gall has been impossible.

While you can still shop for groceries, toiletries, and (most importantly) wine, payment is only possible by cash. As a result, a number of shops have decided to close their doors, reports RTL Nieuws.

The issue is due to a major network outage at provider KPN. While the provider doesn’t know how long the outage will last, a KPN spokesperson says they “are working hard to solve it.”

The outage is compounded by coronavirus. Since March, Dutch people have been instructed to pay with card as much as possible to reduce transmission and contact via cash.

Feature Image: Pixabay/Pexels