The geography of the Netherlands explained (video inside!)

Jesse Rintoul

The Netherlands has islands, over 70 animal species, and, to say the least, it’s very flat. Travelling across this tiny country from the east to the west will only take you a little over two hours.

The geographical placement of the Netherlands makes the country quite unique and gives it an agricultural advantage over countries further from the equator. The Netherlands has a lot of greenery, vegetation, smart irrigation systems, and it’s technically below sea level.

READ MORE | This video will explain the difference between the Netherlands and Holland

The highest point in the Netherlands, with a staggering altitude of 322 metres above sea level, is the summit of Vaalserberg — a hill located in the province of Limburg. The lowest point — which lies 6.74 meters below sea level — is found in the Zuiderplaspolder in Nieuwerkerk aan den IJssel. What else is there to know? Check out this video by Geography Now to find out.

Did you learn anything new about the geography of the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: redcharlie/Unsplash
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in March 2019 and was fully updated in June 2021 for your reading pleasure.

