This innovative Dutch ‘Tree Cocoon’ could help reforest the planet

The Dutch have done it again! Amsterdam-based Land Life Company has invented a “Tree Cocoon” in its newest scheme to plant more trees and we are just as pro-plant as you are.

The “Tree Cocoon” is a doughnut-shaped carton made up of recycled cardboard and packed with nutrients, fungi and a three-month water supply in a design that helps trees to grow in even the harshest climates.

The survival rate of these seedlings has risen from 10% with a normal tree to a flourishing 80-95% in the case of a Tree Cocoon-planted seedling.

How does it work?

Essentially, the “Tree Cocoon” is an irrigation system made up of cardboard.

The seedlings soak up about 10 gallons of water in three months compared with the usual 400 gallons. Due to its intricate design, the drip system allows the sapling to absorb water and nutrients as needed, avoiding water-loss.

However, not just water is saved, but money too: one Tree Cocoon is approximately €10 instead of around €70 for a traditionally-grown drip-irrigated tree.

Wood you be mine?

The Land Life Company has one mission: to restore.

By helping to reforest the world’s two-billion hectares of degraded land through a unique innovative technique, tree-growing and tech have wed. Let’s all wish them a long and fruitful marriage. Gefeliciteered!

Using this Tree Cocoon seedlings have an 80% higher chance of surviving. Image: Land Life Company

OK, Bloomer

For those who are still adjusting to the technological revolution by peering over your glasses to look at a screen and only tapping your phone with your pointy finger — you won’t believe that satellites, drones, and GPS drilling are all used to increase the survival of these sensitive saplings.

And I know what you may be thinking. But won’t the cardboard ruin the soil? No worries! The Tree Cocoon container biodegrades over time. Greta won’t be raising her eyebrow at this one.

You grow, girl

Who’s in favour of a greener planet? Say ‘aye’!

The Dutch have shown time and time again that no mountain is too high to climb when it comes to sustainability!

