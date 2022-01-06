Most popular baby names in the Netherlands in 2021: Did the predictions hold up?

NewsEntertainmentPolitics & Society
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cropped-image-of-Dutch-baby-smiling-with-blurry-background
Image: Jenmax/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/22353557/stock-photo-smiling-cute-baby.html

Last year, our friends at 24baby shared their expectations for the trends in baby names in the Netherlands for 2021. Was your name on that list? Or perhaps your future baby’s name?

Well, now that we’re a week into the new year, let’s use the benefit of hindsight and check which names actually came out at the top of 2021.

According to the NOS, 177,473 babies were delivered in the Netherlands up to and including November 2021. So, what were they called?

Out of 86,530 girls born in the Netherlands in 2021, 753 were called Julia. Coming in at a close second is Mila, with 696 newborn girls receiving the name this year — How schattig! 😍 Here are the remaining top eight:

  • Emma
  • Nora
  • Olivia
  • Sophie
  • Tess
  • Milou
  • Zoë
  • Yara

Now, turning our attention to the gentlemen: Out of 90,948 baby boys born this year, 945 little Noah’s have received the most popular Dutch baby name of 2021!

Second place goes to Lucas, used 734 times. And here are the remaining eight toppers:

  • Sem
  • Daan
  • Levi
  • Liam
  • James
  • Finn
  • Luca
  • Milan

Did they get it right?

Last year, 24baby made some predictions regarding the most popular baby names of 2021. Did they get some right?

Well, yes and no. One prediction, which definitely holds up, said the Dutch love their short (and sweet), one or two-syllable baby names: Em-ma, No-ra or Sem, Daan and Le-vi all follow this exact pattern.

Overall, 24baby got seven out of ten predicted girl names right, including Julia, Emma, Nora and Sophie. 🎉 For boys names, six were guessed correctly, including Sem, Lucas, Daan and Levi.

International influences

Another prediction was that Frisian names would become more popular in 2021. We don’t really see this trend reflected in this year’s favourites, but we have high hopes for 2022. Go, Jurre, Benthe and Doutzen!

Instead, it looks like the Dutch went with the international mainstream this year. Name expert Gerrit Bloothooft from Utrecht University tells the NOS: “For girls, Emma, Julia, and Sophie have been popular for over ten years. These are international names, just like Mila and the fast-rising Olivia.”

According to Bloothoft, it takes a good 25 years — an entire generation — for completely new baby names to show up on the list. What will the sons and daughters of today’s Noah’s and Julia’s be called? 🤔

Would you have picked a name from this list? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Jenmax/Depositphotos

Previous article9 things you need to know about buying a house in the Netherlands in 2022
Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Dutch retail suffers more than two billion euros in losses due to lockdown

The "click and collect" options for non-essential shops in the Netherlands are not sufficient to steer businesses away from this large...
Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

Most popular baby names in the Netherlands in 2021: Did the predictions hold up?

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 -
Last year, our friends at 24baby shared their expectations for the trends in baby names in the Netherlands for 2021. Was your name on...

9 things you need to know about buying a house in the Netherlands in 2022

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
The challenge of buying a house in the Netherlands has become, well, exactly that, a challenge. So, what do you need to know about...

Dutch retail suffers more than two billion euros in losses due to lockdown

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 -
The "click and collect" options for non-essential shops in the Netherlands are not sufficient to steer businesses away from this large sum — so the...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X