The biological mother of a 15-year-old boy who was shot dead by police on Sunday plans on filing a manslaughter complaint against Dutch police.

Her son, Jerryson, was shot and killed by an officer outside a McDonald’s in Capelle aan den Ijssel shortly after he stole a fatbike along with others.

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service reports that the boy was in possession of a converted gas alarm pistol, which counts as a functioning firearm.

Police claim that they gave several warnings to Jerryson, and when he tried to run, they shot him.

Mother wants justice

Speaking with talk show, Pauw & De Wit, the biological mother’s lawyer, Gerald Roethof, says “she’s devastated.”

He explains that the mother now lives in Curaçao, but had left her eldest children in foster care in the Netherlands with the hope of giving them a chance at a better life.

Now, she wants to get to the bottom of the shooting.

“Should the police shoot in this situation? That’s what matters to her. And her position is: no. Absolutely not,” her lawyer says.

She is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to come forward and is asking for a pathologist of her choosing to examine her son’s body.

