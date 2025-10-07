- Advertisement -

The bodies of a 29-year-old mother and her 5-year-old child have been found in Terneuzen in the province of Zeeland.

According to the NOS, police report that the two died as a result of violence.

Police responded to the scene after the victims were discovered by a known person late yesterday afternoon. Neighbours reportedly heard shots earlier that day.

Investigation still ongoing

The police are currently considering all scenarios. Speaking with the NOS, a spokesperson for Zeeland/West Brabant police says that:

“The two victims were the only two people in the house. The child’s father was questioned as a witness, but he is certainly not a suspect in this case at this time.”

In a statement, Mayor of Terneuzen Erik van Merrienboer says, “We are deeply affected by this terrible event. Our condolences go out to the families of the victims. But also to all other affected people, such as friends, acquaintances, neighbours, and the primary school involved.”

