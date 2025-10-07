💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Mother (29) and child (5) found dead in Zeeland home

An investigation into their deaths is ongoing

NewsCrime
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
A-picture-of-Dutch-officer-the-Netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/editorial/dutch-police-officer-in-the-streets-of-the-hague-72072753.html
- Advertisement -

The bodies of a 29-year-old mother and her 5-year-old child have been found in Terneuzen in the province of Zeeland.

According to the NOS, police report that the two died as a result of violence.

Police responded to the scene after the victims were discovered by a known person late yesterday afternoon. Neighbours reportedly heard shots earlier that day.

Investigation still ongoing

The police are currently considering all scenarios. Speaking with the NOS, a spokesperson for Zeeland/West Brabant police says that:

“The two victims were the only two people in the house. The child’s father was questioned as a witness, but he is certainly not a suspect in this case at this time.”

In a statement, Mayor of Terneuzen Erik van Merrienboer says, “We are deeply affected by this terrible event. Our condolences go out to the families of the victims. But also to all other affected people, such as friends, acquaintances, neighbours, and the primary school involved.”

- Advertisement -

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

- Advertisement -
Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #89: Eat warm stroopwafels from the market
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

Civil servants can only eat “Dutch food” at ministries this week

This week, Dutch civil servants might find their lunch looking a little more local. The House of Representatives has voted...
Emanuela Occhipinti -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #89: Eat warm stroopwafels from the market

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 0
Out here, on planet Nederland, there is your usual stroopwafel on top of a coffee cup on one side of the coin, and then...

Civil servants can only eat “Dutch food” at ministries this week

Emanuela Occhipinti - 0
This week, Dutch civil servants might find their lunch looking a little more local. The House of Representatives has voted for ministries to “set...

The controversial “I amsterdam” letters are returning temporarily (but with a new look)

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
They're iconic, they're hated. The controversial "I amsterdam" letters are making a comeback to Amsterdam city centre, but they'll be rocking a slightly new...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar