Mother recognises 16-year-old son in armed robbery footage, sends him to the police

And that's on life lessons

News
Sarah O'Leary
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
back-of-dutch-police-uniform
Image: Dutchlight/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/83491686/stock-photo-dutch-police-officer.html
A mother has taught her son a tough lesson after she recognised the teenager in the released footage of an armed robbery in Berkel en Rodenrijs.

The robbery, which took place in the South Holland town on July 4, left residents shaken after two men broke into a home in broad daylight and threatened the owners with a firearm.

The perpetrators fled with jewellery, watches, and phones — but they left some evidence behind, Nu.nl reports.

Spotted in doorbell camera footage

Before the robbery took place, one of the perpetrators spread something across the doorbell camera of the home to obscure the footage.

However, his face was captured by the camera as he did this. When police released the video, his own mother recognised him.

Sent him to the police

According to Rijnmond, the woman then confronted her son about the robbery and pointed him in the direction of the police station.

The teenager turned himself in on Saturday, and an investigation is ongoing. Further arrests have not been ruled out.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Sarah O'Leary
