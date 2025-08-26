💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

Man returns from holiday to €1140 parking fee at Rotterdam The Hague Airport

That's an expensive oversight

What was supposed to be a relaxing holiday in Turkey turned into an expensive lesson in airport parking for one man from Overijssel.

His mistake? Parking in the wrong spot at Rotterdam The Hague Airport and not realising it for over a month.

He didn’t double or triple-check

Omroep West spoke to the man who had reserved a parking space at the P3 parking lot for €175. Upon his arrival at the airport, things took an unexpected turn. 

He drove in front of the P1 lot, and obviously, the barrier didn’t open automatically.

Did he question it? Nope. He grabbed a ticket and drove in, convinced it was the P3 parking lot.

What he didn’t realise was that he cruised straight into the VIP business parking lot located in P1 right in front of the terminal. The most expensive lot at the airport.

Fast forward after five glorious weeks in Turkey, and our man returns, relaxed and tanned — until he sees the bill at the payment machine: €1,140.

READ MORE | How to get to and from Amsterdam’s airport: the easy guide

Yep, because P1 charges €50 per day for unreserved parking. That’s not just premium, that’s “you could’ve bought another holiday” premium.

Initially, airport staff told him to pay the full amount or leave his car behind. He indeed opted to pay the fee.

Someone took pity on him

Luckily, after some negotiations, the airport refunded most of the charges, admitting this mix-up happens “occasionally” thanks to stressed travellers.

The man now laughs about it, reports Omroep West, though he admits he should have realised something was wrong when the barrier didn’t open for his reservation.

He tells the outlet that his wife, unfazed, delivered the ultimate supportive line: “There are worse things in the world.”

Lesson learned: If the barrier doesn’t open, question it. Check the signs, or risk paying business-class rates for your car’s little vacation.

Did something like this ever happen to you? Or are you the type who’s too stressed and double-checks a million times before doing anything? Tell us in the comments below!

