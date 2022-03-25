Mysterious illness sends 450 students on ski holiday home to Utrecht

Cara Räker
Weak legs, heavy shaking, loss of hearing and panic attacks — these strange symptoms disrupted the ski holiday of a group of first-year students from Utrecht.

Two Utrecht student unions had organised a trip for 450 students to the French ski area Risoul.

On Tuesday evening, the symptoms first appeared in five students that reported feeling unwell, says RTL Nieuws.

Symptoms catch on

After the illness was reported, the bars and pubs the students visited were closed just in case. The students were gathered and put under observation.

Despite these efforts, four more students came down with the same symptoms yesterday evening. Two students had to be brought into the hospital, where blood tests will hopefully bring more insights.

Unknown causes

Douwe Korver, vice president of the student union USC (Utrechtse Studenten Corps) does not want to speculate over the potential use of drugs. He says, “We’re waiting for the results of the check-ups.”

Phew, a mysterious disease spreading in a ski resort in March? This seems like an eerily familiar piece of news none of us wants to read ever again. 😅

Have you heard of this mysterious illness befalling Dutch students? Tell us in the comments!

