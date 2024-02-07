Netflix is making a film about that time someone was held hostage at the Apple Store in Amsterdam

Get the popcorn! 🍿

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺
It was like a scene right out of an action movie when, on February 22, 2022, an armed robbery at the Apple Store in Amsterdam escalated into the taking of hostages.

It was a case that gripped not only the Netherlands but the entire world.

Now, almost exactly two years later, Netflix has announced that they are working on a “gripping thriller” about the incident.

Multiple perspectives

Filming for the movie, whose title is not yet known, is to start soon under the direction of renowned Dutch director Bobby Boermans.

It will feature actors Soufiane Moussouli and Marcel Hensema and create “a mosaic of experiences” by switching back and forth between the perspectives of the perpetrator, the hostages and the first responders.

The film is set to launch on Netflix in 2025.

What happened?

At around 6 PM on February 22, 2022, shots were heard at the Apple Store on Amsterdam’s famous Leidseplein square.

A 27-year-old Dutchman had taken a Bulgarian man hostage and held him at gunpoint for several hours. About 70 other people were also trapped inside the store.

The hostage-taker asked Dutch police to provide him with €200 million in cryptocurrency and a safe exit from the building. He threatened to blow himself up should they not comply.

The situation eventually came to an end when the perpetrator left the store to get water from the police. He was then struck by a police car, leaving him laying on his back on the ground outside of the store.

He died from the consequences of his injuries several days later.

Warning: the below images may be distressing to some.

Will you be checking this movie out? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Say 'hoi' to Lyna, our Senior Writer at DutchReview! Fueled by a love for writing, social media, and all things Dutch, she joined the DR family in 2022. Since making the Netherlands her home in 2018, she has collected a BA in English Literature & Society (Hons.) and an RMA in Arts, Literature and Media (Hons.). Even though she grew up just a few hours away from the Netherlands, Lyna remains captivated by the guttural language, quirky culture, and questionable foods that make the Netherlands so wonderfully Dutch.

