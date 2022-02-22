BREAKING: Gunman with a hostage at Amsterdam’s Leidseplein

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
close-up-of-police-band
An armed robbery targeted at the Apple Store on Amsterdam’s Leidseplein has escalated into the taking of hostages.

The situation is highly dangerous with at least one gunned man inside the building, reports the NOS. The square has been cleared of people and special police forces have been called on-site.

Reports of shots have been made shortly before 6 PM tonight. Thirty minutes later, the police have cleared most of the area.

It is still open how many people have been taken hostage or are still in the store.

Cara Räker 🇩🇪
Cara moved to the Netherlands at fifteen and she is here to stay! After all, there is so much to love about it, except maybe the bread (as every German will tell you). Next to finishing up her bachelor's degree in European politics (dry), Cara loves to do yoga, swim, and cook delicious veggie food.

