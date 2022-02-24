Amsterdam hostage-taker dies from injuries after being intentionally hit by police car

NewsCrime
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
dutch-police-politie-van
Image: Foto-VDW/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/88804956/stock-photo-dutch-police-car-lights.html

Earlier this week, the Netherlands was shaken by a hostage situation at an Apple Store in Amsterdam. The hostage-taker was eventually stopped when he was hit by a car — he has now died from his injuries.

This was announced last night by his lawyer, the NOS reports.

What happened?

The dramatic episode came to a close when the 27-year-old hostage-taker requested water from the police. When he stepped outside with his hostage to receive the water, the hostage broke free and began to run.

As the hostage-taker gave chase, he was struck by a car which left him laying on his back on the ground outside of the store.

Explosives check

However, he could only be brought to hospital once police had determined whether or not he had any explosives attached to him. Reports at the time claimed that he could still speak to police whilst being brought in.

It would later be revealed that he sustained serious injuries. He passed away in the hospital last night.

The Public Prosecution Service has announced that the prosecution of the 27-year-old man has been dropped in light of his death, however, the investigation into the dramatic events of Tuesday night will continue.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleDutch ministers in emergency consultation after Putin launches attack on Ukraine
Next articleDry and sunny weather is finally on the cards for the Netherlands!
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Dutch support: Erasmus Bridge to be lit in colours of the Ukrainian flag

This morning, the Netherlands woke up to the news that Russia had launched a destructive military attack on Ukraine. Many...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Dutch support: Erasmus Bridge to be lit in colours of the Ukrainian flag

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
This morning, the Netherlands woke up to the news that Russia had launched a destructive military attack on Ukraine. Many Dutch politicians were quick...

Looking to boost your career? Get face to face with top MBA representatives

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
So you're thinking of going back to school to level up your business career and uncover your leadership potential. Good on you! But with so...

Hummus lovers beware: popular Dutch brand warns of listeria in products

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
Has the popular Maza hummus been a staple on your grocery list? Perhaps it's time to rethink that choice for the time being. 😬 The...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X