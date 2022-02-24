Amsterdam hostage-taker dies from injuries after being intentionally hit by police car

Earlier this week, the Netherlands was shaken by a hostage situation at an Apple Store in Amsterdam. The hostage-taker was eventually stopped when he was hit by a car — he has now died from his injuries.

This was announced last night by his lawyer, the NOS reports.

What happened?

The dramatic episode came to a close when the 27-year-old hostage-taker requested water from the police. When he stepped outside with his hostage to receive the water, the hostage broke free and began to run.

As the hostage-taker gave chase, he was struck by a car which left him laying on his back on the ground outside of the store.

Explosives check

However, he could only be brought to hospital once police had determined whether or not he had any explosives attached to him. Reports at the time claimed that he could still speak to police whilst being brought in.

It would later be revealed that he sustained serious injuries. He passed away in the hospital last night.

The Public Prosecution Service has announced that the prosecution of the 27-year-old man has been dropped in light of his death, however, the investigation into the dramatic events of Tuesday night will continue.

