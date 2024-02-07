This Dutch vet invented a Tinder for dogs (and we love it!)

Done with Tinder? Adopt a dog! And then download a Tinder for them instead. Yes, one Dutch vet has made this possible.

However, unlike human Tinder, the “Tinder for dogs”, Fit2Breed, cuts right to the chase…

No more sick puppies

Hille Fieten, the creator of Fit2Breed, is a veterinarian and geneticist at Utrecht University who is sick of seeing overbred and sick dogs in her office.

From tiny snouts to curled ears, her work often has her treating dogs who are suffering due to overbreeding — so she decided it’s time that dog breeders make sure the dogs they are breeding are actually a good match.

It’s a match!

So, how does one dog match with another on Fit2Breed? Smart bios and seductive paw pics have nothing to do with it.

Instead, the app will display the hereditary diseases of various dogs. If two dogs carry the same disease, they will likely pass it on to their puppies — so no match.

If the two dogs can avoid passing on a hereditary disease and produce healthy puppies, then ta-daaa it’s a match!

For now, the app is only available for the Kooikerhondje breed specifically.

Kerstin Ueckert of the Dutch Association for Kooikerhondjes tells the AD “In the past, it was often said that breeding is gambling. This system takes away a lot of that gambling.”

The next step is to make the app available to more dog breeds. 🐶

