Close your eyes, love is coming…😘

That’s right, Netflix is dropping a Dutch version of Love is Blind, the glorious, chaotic dating show where looks don’t matter (at least not until episode five).

And yes, it’s going to be messy, emotional, and deliciously binge-worthy. 👀

The Netherlands enters the pods

Since its American debut in 2020, Love is Blind has shaken the dating world, from Brazil to Japan, proving that people will pour their hearts out to a wall, as long as it flirts back.

Now it’s the Netherlands’ turn, as Nu.nl reveals. In the show, singles sit in pods and chat through a thin wall, building connections purely through conversation.

No swiping, no profile pics, no sneaky LinkedIn searches. Just vibes, a voice, and a barrier.

The only way to see each other? They have to become engaged. Kind of like agreeing to move in together after a really good conversation on WhatsApp.

@netflixnl Nederlandse vrijgezellen: meld je nu aan voor Love Is Blind Nederland via de link in bio! #netflixnl #netflix #loveisblind #loveisblindnl ♬ origineel geluid – Netflix Nederland

Thinking “hmm, maybe I’d try that”? Well, Netflix and producer Fremantle are officially casting Dutchies brave enough to fall in love without ever seeing a face first. 💘

Can honest hearts handle this?

Here’s the wildcard: the Dutch are known for their tell-it-like-it-is style.

Will that work in a show built on emotional build-up and slow reveals? Possibly.

READ MORE | 6 things to know about dating Dutch people 

Or perhaps someone will say, “You’re lovely, but your voice reminds me of my tax advisor,” and walk away.

And what happens after the big reveal? Whatever unfolds, we’ll be glued to the screen — snacks in hand, stress levels rising, and silently checking boxes on our “Did-they-just-say-that?” bingo card. 🫣

So… will you be watching with your heart, your eyes, or just with your group chat wide open? Let us know in the comments below. 💬

