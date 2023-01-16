Believe it or not, the Netherlands is about to get SNOW

Eva Gabriella
Eva Gabriella
Fed up with the grey skies? Well, the Netherlands is about to turn white.  Reports are claiming we’re about to get hit with the first snowfall of the year —possibly today!

According to Het Parool a thin layer of snow will fall upon the Netherlands’ head on this glorious Monday. 

But it’s not just today. It’s time to throw on your woolly hat and gloves in preparation for a number of snowy and icy days ahead of us. 🥶

Blue Monday? Never heard of her

The KNMI (the Royal Dutch Weather Institute) and Weeronline report that Monday morning rain showers will undergo an exciting transformation and turn into a wet snowfall as the hours go by. (Listen, we prefer our precipitation in a fluffy, white, wintery form.)

READ MORE | How to survive the Dutch winter: weather, clothing, and more

However, the fluffy stuff isn’t going to cause too much chaos. “It will not lead to snow cover, at most, some snow will remain on cars, the lawn or the garden table,” Weeronline reports.

For now, the snow will keep it brief. At night, temperatures haven’t dropped below zero degrees Celsius yet, which means it won’t stick around for long.

It’s a slippery slope

Slipperiness isn’t on the cards for today. However, there is an increasing chance of ice and slippery mornings later on in the week, says the KNMI. 

By Thursday, the winter days will climax as temperatures are set to drop to -3 degrees Celsius and snow showers will fall all over. 😬

READ MORE | Code orange issued around the Netherlands due to ice and slipperiness

Whether you love or hate the snow, there’s some comfort to be found in this weather forecast. The Netherlands is finally acting the way it should at this time of year after a record-breaking January heatwave, turbulent winds, and many a rainy day.

Will you be out in the snow or keeping warm and cosy at home? Tell us in the comments below!

After calling Malaysia her home for 19 years, Eva moved to Amsterdam to study literary and cultural analysis. Well, that was the academic theory — in reality it was more like “cultural shock.” Eva’s mastery of life in the Netherlands involved initiation into the richness of nocturnal hangouts, canals, cuisine, and upright and forthright cyclists (who she now rings her bell back at.) When she is not speeding her way through books, she is winding and weaving down endless straatjes, often finding herself, not so quite by chance, in a gezellig music bar!

