Code orange issued around the Netherlands due to ice and slipperiness

Orange alert! The KNMI (Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute) has issued a warning for slipperiness throughout the Netherlands today. Prepare yourself for some cold feet. 🥶

The KNMI has announced that black ice will form on all roads throughout the country.

In due season, temperatures have dropped below freezing over the past week. The weather institute has issued a warning for a nationwide ice rink. ❄️

A slippery Sunday

Freezing rain will fall from Zeeland towards Groningen, causing treacherously slippery roads right outside your front door until evening.

If you’re brave enough to take on the perilous snow globe, the KNMI has some advice:

Vanaf het einde van de middag geldt #codeoranje. In het hele land is kans op grootschalige gladheid. Wat kun je verwachten en wat kun je doen bij #gladheid door ijzel? https://t.co/0iPoeZIrcK #knmiwaarschuwing pic.twitter.com/GkpqccyCyz — KNMI (@KNMI) December 18, 2022

Translation: From the end of the afternoon, #codeoranje applies. There is a risk of large-scale slipperiness throughout the country. What can you expect, and what can you do at #gladheid due to black ice? https://knmi.nl/kennis-en-datacentrum/waarschuwingen/gladheid… #knmiwaarschuwing

Put on your skates, or cosy up with a warm cup of chocomel. We’ll definitely be doing the latter. ☕

What do you think of the KNMI’s warning? Tell us in the comments below.