Code orange issued around the Netherlands due to ice and slipperiness

FeaturedNewsWeather
Eva Lakeman
Eva Lakeman
photo-of-extremely-icy-roads-with-a-car-driving-cautiously
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/247520972/stock-photo-snowy-road-in-winter-with.html

Orange alert! The KNMI (Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute) has issued a warning for slipperiness throughout the Netherlands today. Prepare yourself for some cold feet. 🥶

The KNMI has announced that black ice will form on all roads throughout the country.

In due season, temperatures have dropped below freezing over the past week. The weather institute has issued a warning for a nationwide ice rink. ❄️

A slippery Sunday

Freezing rain will fall from Zeeland towards Groningen, causing treacherously slippery roads right outside your front door until evening.

If you’re brave enough to take on the perilous snow globe, the KNMI has some advice:

Translation: From the end of the afternoon, #codeoranje applies. There is a risk of large-scale slipperiness throughout the country. What can you expect, and what can you do at #gladheid due to black ice? https://knmi.nl/kennis-en-datacentrum/waarschuwingen/gladheid… #knmiwaarschuwing

Put on your skates, or cosy up with a warm cup of chocomel. We’ll definitely be doing the latter. ☕

What do you think of the KNMI’s warning? Tell us in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Where to buy a bike in the Netherlands: the ultimate beginner’s guide
Eva Lakeman
Eva Lakeman
After calling Malaysia her home for 19 years, Eva moved to Amsterdam to study literary and cultural analysis. Well, that was the academic theory — in reality it was more like “cultural shock.” Eva’s mastery of life in the Netherlands involved initiation into the rich smorgasbord of nocturnal hangouts, canals, cuisine, and upright and forthright cyclists (who she now rings her bell back at.) When she is not speeding her way through books, she is winding and weaving down endless straatjes, often finding herself, not so quite by chance, in a gezellig music bar!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Household

Where to buy a bike in the Netherlands: the ultimate beginner’s guide

You’ve landed, two-footed and nervous in the Netherlands, hoisted your suitcase up the narrow Dutch stairs, and now there’s just...
Heather Slevin -

Latest posts

Where to buy a bike in the Netherlands: the ultimate beginner’s guide

Heather Slevin - 0
You’ve landed, two-footed and nervous in the Netherlands, hoisted your suitcase up the narrow Dutch stairs, and now there’s just one question on your...

11 Dutch treats that you need to eat (like, right now)

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 0
Dutch cuisine isn't known for its sweet creations, but you surely won't be disappointed with this list of 11 mouthwatering Dutch treats!

Hidden… treasure? Mummified animal discovered by new homeowners in Dutch town

Lyna Meyrer - 0
In Ede, a small town in the province of Gelderland, new homeowners received quite the shock when they discovered what is believed to be...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X