Not to brag but the Dutch just ranked as the best non-native English speakers (yet again!)

If you thought Dutchies’ superpower was riding bikes like absolute pros… just wait until you hear them speaking English!

The Dutch have once again rocketed to the very top of the EF English Proficiency Index, with the highest English proficiency rates out of the whopping 111 countries tested. 🚀

Amsterdam is the city with the best non-native English skills (again!)

Beating English-speaking heavyweights Copenhagen (#2) and Stockholm (#3), Amsterdam has nabbed the crown as the best non-native English-speaking city. 👑

And this isn’t the first time the city has bested the rest, oh nee!

READ MORE | Why are the Dutch so good at speaking English?

The EF uses a points system to rank countries from “Very High Proficiency” to “Very Low Proficiency”, with data collected from 2.1 million people in 111 countries.

Amsterdam, at 673 points, actually ranks a whole 10 points higher than last year, where the city also dominated the list.

What other countries have serious English skills?

Although DutchReview is thrilled that the Netherlands is once again ruling the charts, it’s interesting to see what other countries have shot to the top.

So, without further ado — let’s get to the results!

EF EPI 2022 rankings:

1Netherlands
2Singapore
3Austria
4Norway
5Denmark
6Belgium
7Sweden
8Finland
9Portugal
10Germany
11Croatia
12South Africa
13Poland

Where did your country rank on the list? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

