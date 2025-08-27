- Advertisement -

The Dutch health service (GGD) has scheduled another round of COVID-19 vaccinations from September 15 to December 5, 2025.

With the Ministry of Health (RIVM) expecting a possible resurgence in COVID-19 infections, the Netherlands is jumping back into vaccination mode.

As of August 27, the first wave of invitations has just been sent out, advising people to make an appointment for their COVID-19 vaccination.

Who is this new COVID jab for?

At present, only those most vulnerable to the virus are advised to register for a vaccination. The current risk groups include:

People aged 60 and over,

People aged 50 to 59 who regularly receive an invitation to get their flu shots,

Children and adults with compromised immune systems, and

Healthcare workers.

Good to know: If you don’t belong to the aforementioned risk groups, but have an immunocompromised family member, you can still make an appointment with the GGD to receive your vaccination.

How (and where) do I book a vaccination?

The fine print will generally depend on your circumstances. 👇

If you’re 60+ and were vaccinated last year, you will receive a letter with a suggested date, time, and location for your COVID-19 shot.

If you’re a healthcare worker with vulnerable patients, you’ll receive a letter from your employer with instructions on how to register for your vaccination.

However, if you belong to any of the other groups (or you’re 60+ and haven’t had a recent vaccination), you’ll need to schedule your own appointment. You can either book an appointment on the GGD website or call 0800-7070.

Are you trying to book a vaccination for your child? If they’re under the age of 18, you’re required to call 0800-7070 to request an appointment.

Which vaccine will I get?

This round of vaccinations will use the BioNTech/Pfizer mRNA vaccine, which has been adapted to target the most prevalent COVID-19 variants.

For those who can’t (or don’t want to) receive the mRNA vaccine, the RIVM may be rolling out a new protein vaccine. You can likely expect more information about this in December on the RIVM website.

