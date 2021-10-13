Fourth richest in the world: Dutchies are becoming wealthier

Almost making the podium but not quite, the Netherlands comes in as the fourth richest country in the world, according to a recent study by the German insurer Allianz, called the Global Wealth Report.

The ranking is based on the average assets and debts of households in 57 different countries.

With Dutch households having about €129,000 in net wealth (on average), the Netherlands lies well above the world average of €36,000 per capita. Only the US, Switzerland, and Denmark are richer.

Why is the net wealth in the Netherlands increasing?

We’ll give you a hint: it’s a common stereotype about the Dutch and likely has to do with the country’s Calvinist history. 💡 Ding ding ding! Yup, the Dutch have risen in the annual Allianz ranking because they are saving more money!

Okay, while increased savings are part of it, it’s not the whole story. Firstly, the relatively large increase in savings is likely caused by the lack of things to do during the lockdowns of the past year and a half.

Secondly, well-performing pension funds and rising stock prices have also influenced the net wealth of Dutch households. 📈

Inequality in the Netherlands

This doesn’t count for everyone of course. Another trend revealed in the study is that inequality is on the rise when it comes to the net wealth of Dutch households.

The researchers point to higher levels of indebtedness amongst the less wealthy parts of the population as the main cause for this relatively large difference between Dutch households.

Feature Image: Maarten_Zeehandelaar/Depositphotos