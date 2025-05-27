The Dutch have done it again, claiming the top spot for the highest minimum salary offered to non-EU workers on a Blue Card. 🥇

Just how high are we talking? As reported by Euronews, non-EU workers on a Blue Card in the Netherlands receive a minimum pay of around €68,000 per year.

Now, let’s get into the EU Blue Card, how it works, and how the rest of Europe keeps up.

What is a Blue Card?

Think of the EU Blue Card as Europe’s VIP pass for skilled professionals. 🧠

It is available to non-EU citizens with either a university degree or three years of relevant work experience.

No language tests, no pressure to master tongue-twisters like Scheveningen, and yes — you can travel freely across most of the Schengen Area (except Cyprus, sorry beach lovers).

What makes the card extra appealing is the guaranteed salary. Even in countries without a legal minimum wage, the Blue Card sets a standard: your job must pay at least 1.5 times the national average.

Who’s offering what?

Salary thresholds across the EU are anything but equal. Some countries make it rain, others… not so much.

Here are the top 10 countries with the highest minimum salaries for non-EU workers. 👇 Rank Country Minimum salary (approx.) 1. The Netherlands 68,256 2. Belgium-Flanders 63,586 3. Luxembourg 63,408 4. Belgium-Bruxelles 61,011 5. Belgium- Walloon 56,112 6. France 53,836 7. Sweden 52,070 8. Austria 51,500 9. Germany 48,300 10. Finland 43,656

Next in line are Belgium, Luxembourg, and France, offering solid salaries and a strong demand for international talent.

At the opposite end of the rankings? Bulgaria, with a minimum annual salary of just over €16,000. The contrast says a lot. It’s the same visa, but a very different experience depending on where you land.

Whether after a higher salary, an easier visa, or a fresh start in Europe, the Blue Card is certainly worth looking into — and the Netherlands might be the smartest place to start. ✌️

Tip! Don’t tick the Blue Card’s boxes? Geen probleem. You can also apply for the intra-corporate transfer permit. It’s perfect for globetrotters already working at multinational companies. 🤝

