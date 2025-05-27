🇳🇱 Want to learn Dutch? Fantastisch! Take the first step and find a Dutch language school

Hoera! The Netherlands offers non-EU workers the highest minimum salary in all of Europe

Highly skilled? Europe’s calling

NewsEconomyInternationalPolitics & Society
Federica Marconi
Federica Marconi
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-Dutch-colleagues-sitting-around-desk-fist-bumping
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/smiling-young-colleagues-sitting-office-coworking_8078109.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=6&uuid=8f6eb291-e48b-456d-9143-e5a5a1b9d90d&query=colleagues

The Dutch have done it again, claiming the top spot for the highest minimum salary offered to non-EU workers on a Blue Card. 🥇

Just how high are we talking? As reported by Euronews, non-EU workers on a Blue Card in the Netherlands receive a minimum pay of around €68,000 per year.

Now, let’s get into the EU Blue Card, how it works, and how the rest of Europe keeps up.

What is a Blue Card?

Think of the EU Blue Card as Europe’s VIP pass for skilled professionals. 🧠

It is available to non-EU citizens with either a university degree or three years of relevant work experience.

No language tests, no pressure to master tongue-twisters like Scheveningen, and yes — you can travel freely across most of the Schengen Area (except Cyprus, sorry beach lovers).

What makes the card extra appealing is the guaranteed salary. Even in countries without a legal minimum wage, the Blue Card sets a standard: your job must pay at least 1.5 times the national average.

Who’s offering what?

Salary thresholds across the EU are anything but equal. Some countries make it rain, others… not so much.

Here are the top 10 countries with the highest minimum salaries for non-EU workers. 👇

RankCountryMinimum salary (approx.)
1.The Netherlands68,256
2.Belgium-Flanders63,586
3.Luxembourg63,408
4. Belgium-Bruxelles61,011
5.Belgium- Walloon56,112
6.France53,836
7.Sweden52,070
8.Austria51,500
9.Germany48,300
10.Finland43,656

Next in line are Belgium, Luxembourg, and France, offering solid salaries and a strong demand for international talent.

At the opposite end of the rankings? Bulgaria, with a minimum annual salary of just over €16,000. The contrast says a lot. It’s the same visa, but a very different experience depending on where you land.

READ MORE | 10 things to know before finding work in the Netherlands as an international

Whether after a higher salary, an easier visa, or a fresh start in Europe, the Blue Card is certainly worth looking into — and the Netherlands might be the smartest place to start. ✌️

Tip! Don’t tick the Blue Card’s boxes? Geen probleem. You can also apply for the intra-corporate transfer permit. It’s perfect for globetrotters already working at multinational companies. 🤝

Dig what you’re reading? Get more of it! Join our WhatsApp channel or Instagram broadcast to get the latest news straight to your pocket. ⚡️

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
BBC news reporter iconically reports from her bike, then it gets stolen
Next article
What does home contents insurance cover in the Netherlands?
Federica Marconi
Federica Marconi
Federica was born in Rome but decided life wasn’t chaotic enough — so she moved to the Netherlands in 2019, right before a global pandemic (impeccable timing!). While mastering the art of coffee as a barista, she also conquered an MA in English Literature & Culture. She dreams of opening a literary café where books and coffee fuel deep conversations. Until then, she writes. And drinks a lot of coffee.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Related posts

News

BBC news reporter iconically reports from her bike, then it gets stolen

If you haven’t had your bike stolen in the Netherlands, have you really lived here? BBC reporter Anna Holligan has...
Ada Dolanay -

Latest posts

What does home contents insurance cover in the Netherlands?

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
So you’re thinking about getting home contents insurance — or you’ve just signed a policy — but you’re not sure what’s covered under home...

BBC news reporter iconically reports from her bike, then it gets stolen

Ada Dolanay - 0
If you haven’t had your bike stolen in the Netherlands, have you really lived here? BBC reporter Anna Holligan has recently joined the unofficial...

This international school works with MIT and UNICEF: Meet Nord Anglia

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
When choosing a school for your children, you’re laying the first stepping stone on their educational journey. As an international parent in the Netherlands,...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar