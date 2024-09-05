11 money-saving hacks for life in the Netherlands

Life in the Netherlands is full of amazing experiences and opportunities — but it’s also expensive.

From the cost of living to the price of daily essentials, it can sometimes feel like your money disappears faster than you can earn it.

But there’s good news. By taking inspiration from the Nederlanders and implementing these 11 smart money-saving hacks, you can save money while living your day-to-day life in the Netherlands. 💸

Saving your money but not quite sure where to keep it? Open an ING account. As one of the most trusted banks in the Netherlands, ING offers free savings accounts that are not only safe but also packed with features. Open your free savings account today and let that money grow! 📈

1. Travel with an NS subscription 🚄

Coming from Luxembourg (where all public transport is free), the price of train travel in the Netherlands was one of the biggest shocks for me and my wallet.

If you’re commuting regularly or exploring different parts of the country, you can easily run up a bill of a couple hundred euros each month. However, a personalised OV chipkaart with an NS subscription can help you save a significant amount of money.

Travel without risking bankruptcy. 😉 Image: Dreamstime

Whether you opt for the Dal Voordeel (40% discount during off-peak hours) or the Altijd Vrij (unlimited travel), these subscriptions offer discounted rates that make your journeys much more affordable.

2. Set up an auto-save plan with your bank 💰

One of the hardest parts about saving money is having to consciously think about it all the time. But you don’t have to!

Instead, just set up a recurring direct debit from your current account to your savings account and watch your savings grow effortlessly.

Some banks, like ING and bunq, make saving even easier by having a feature that lets you round up each purchase to the nearest euro or multiple of two or five.

The surplus is automatically put into your savings, and ta-da: you’ve got yourself a financial cushion without even noticing it. 📈

3. Go Dutch! 📲

As silly as it may sound to internationals, going Dutch and splitting the bill is one of the most effective ways to save money and stay on top of your spending in the Netherlands.

Drinks taste better when you’re not left closing the tab. Proost! Image: Depositphotos

So, next time you’re out for dinner with friends or sharing an Uber, make sure you send them a payment request afterwards. Splitting the cost ensures you’re not overpaying and helps you manage your budget better.

And the best part? It’s so ingrained into Dutch culture that you don’t have to feel weird about it!

Cha-ching! Going Dutch is easier than ever with ING’s payment requests. Whether you want to request a specific amount, split multiple transactions or let your friends pay you via QR code, ING’s betaalverzoek lets you get your money instantly. ⚡️

4. Get your cleaning and hygiene products at Action 🧼

Sure, buying all your necessities in one go at the supermarket is tempting, but did you know you can save a lot of money by buying certain things at Action?

The discounter gives you unbeatable prices, especially when it comes to cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products.

For example, my local PLUS supermarket charges €11.99 for 810 millilitres of trusty old Ariel laundry detergent, while I can get 2340 millilitres for €13.88 at Action. That’s more than double the amount of product for not even €2 more!

There’s a reason Dutchies love Action so much — and your wallet will, too.

5. Use big appliances during off-peak hours 🧺

Yep, you read that right: the Netherlands has a reduced energy tariff at night on weekdays and all day on weekends and public holidays.

The exact times may depend on your province or energy provider, so make sure to check with them for more details.

Laundry detergent is expensive enough; save money by running a load on the weekend. Image: Freepik

Simple changes, such as charging your laptop overnight and doing laundry on weekends, can help you take advantage of these lower rates and save money on your energy bills.

It’s a small habit that can lead to significant savings over time.

Good to know: You’ll need a smart metre that automatically switches between the two rates — old metres won’t cut it anymore

6. Get things for free on your birthday 🎂

It’s your birthday? Gefeliciteerd! Time to make the most of it by scoring birthday freebies from your local businesses. Yup, free stuff on your birthday isn’t just an American thing; the Netherlands knows how to join the party too. 😎

To get your hands on these goodies, you’ll often need to sign up for a business’s app or newsletter, but that’s a small price to pay for some birthday treats.

Here are some of the freebies you can snag in the Netherlands on your special day:

A free hamburger, McFlurry, or nuggets at McDonald’s

A free doughnut at Dunkin’

A free tompouce at HEMA

A free piece of Swedish pie at IKEA

A free piece of pie at La Place

A free dessert at New York Pizza

Discounts or free samples at Douglas, ICI Paris, Etos, Kruidvat, and Rituals

Discounts or free admission at selected amusement parks or cinemas

7. Save food from being wasted with handy apps 🍩

Food waste is a major issue for both our wallets and the planet. Luckily, there are ways we can make a difference with apps like Too Good to Go or Albert Heijn’s Overblijvers (leftovers) programme.

These apps let you buy surplus food and produce at a fraction of the cost, be it from businesses, restaurants, and stores. Simply download the app, browse the available offers, and purchase food that would otherwise go to waste.

Save food, it’s good for the planet! Image: Depositphotos

By doing so, you can enjoy delicious meals and produce at a lower price while contributing to reducing food waste. It’s a win-win!

8. Use tools to see what’s on actie 💻

The Dutch love to save money, so it’s no surprise they have plenty of tools to help find the best deals.

Websites like Tweakers (for electronics), Teerkost (for groceries), Voordeelmuis (for general deals), and Biernet (for beer) are great for finding promotions on whatever you may need.

By keeping an eye on these sites, you’ll be able to score the best deals, keep your expenses down, and maximise your savings.

9. Shop at your local (super)market 🥦

Instead of always shopping at big chains like Albert Heijn or Jumbo, why not head to your city’s weekly market for fresh produce at lower prices?

Fresh AND affordable? Sign me up! Image: Depositphotos

If your city doesn’t have one or you need something during the week, try your local Polish, Turkish, or Asian supermarket! For example, at my Turkish supermarket, a huge bundle of fresh herbs is €0.40, while Albert Heijn charges €1.15 for a much smaller pack.

These local shops usually have quality goods at better prices, and they often offer unique products you won’t find in larger supermarkets. That means you get to widen your culinary horizons while also supporting local businesses AND saving money. 😋

10. Get subscription plans where you can 🎥

Love going to the movies? Get a Cineville pass. Big fan of museums? A Museumkaart is perfect for you! Workout junkie? You’ll love a ClassPass membership.

Subscription services exist for everything from clothing rentals to workout classes, and finding the right abonnement for your lifestyle can save you a lot of money in the long run.

Not only do you get consistent access to your favourite activities and services at reduced rates, but you also get to enjoy your hobbies and interests without overspending.

11. Use apps to get discounts on outings🍴

Going out to eat, shop, drink, or explore is so much more fun when you know you’re getting the best value for your money. The good news is that there are quite some ways to save money on your uitjes (outings).

Who doesn’t love a good “korting”? Image: Depositphotos

First off, some banks, like ING, have a loyalty programme that lets you save points with your daily banking activities. Points can be redeemed online for discounts on various products and services, from spa visits to clothing, electronics, and meals.

When it comes to dining out, apps like The Fork, Neotaste, and Social Deal can help you score fantastic deals, such as meal discounts and special promotions. Eet smakelijk!

Living in the Netherlands doesn’t have to be a financial strain, and with the right money-saving hacks, it can be even more enjoyable.

So, monitor those price trackers, send those payment requests and keep that budget in check. You’ve got this!

What are your best tips for saving money? Share them in the comments!