Dutch Quirk #66: Go camping in France for the holidays

It’s an ordinary summer day; you’re driving on a highway when all of a sudden, you see a mob of Dutchies with caravans pass by. You think to yourself: where on earth are they going?

Well, that only means one thing: the Dutch’s annual plan to camp in France has officially commenced! 🏕️

What is it?

Every summer, the Dutch hit the road en masse, and make their way to the French wilderness for a cheap, stress-free, and spontaneous holiday trip in nature.

No matter where you are in France, from the mountains to the countryside, or the coast, you’ll find campsites flooded with Dutch people during the summer period. ☀️

It’s a popular pastime amongst the Dutch, in fact, this tradition has been around for decades. From infancy to adulthood, pretty much everyone in the Netherlands has been or will go camping in France at some point in their life.

Why do they do it?

So, what is it exactly that draws them to go camping in France, in particular? Is it the freshly-baked croissants? Perhaps. Or what about the delectable cheese platters the French serve for dessert? Wouldn’t blame them! 😏

However, it all boils down to one main reason: it’s cheap — and lord knows that if an opportunity to go on a low-cost vacation arises, the Dutch will suck it dry.

Camping in France offers Dutchies the ultimate economical trip away because they can save money on accommodation and food by staying in the wilderness and bringing all their own supplies from home.

France is also just a short car ride away, so people won’t have to resort to expensive air travel. In just a matter of hours, they can immerse themselves in an entirely new country, language, and culture!

Not just that, but the Dutch are eager beavers when it comes to leaving behind their hometown for a beloved camping trip in France because, well, the land of baguettes just does summer better. 🤷

With the warm (and less rainy) weather, nice beaches, and pretty mountains, it’s a perfect holiday destination! And, we can also imagine that the French laid-back culture resonates deeply with the Dutch.

Why is it quirky?

It’s quirky because it’s not just one or two Dutchies that have the urge to go camping in France. It’s EVERY Dutch person. Even in the most remote corners of France, you’ll find a friendly Nederlander lurking nearby.

And generally, with a camping trip, you only really think to bring the necessities, like clothes, flashlights, sleeping tents, etc. But the Dutch have a slightly different outlook on what they consider essential.

From 10kg of potatoes to jars of peanut butter, and packets of hagelslag, the Dutch will stuff any and everything they can into their campervans, in bulk, before embarking on their trip to France. 🚐

Should you join in?

If you’re a fan of the great outdoors and appreciate all that mother nature brings us, from alluring pine trees to stubborn ticks — you should certainly take a page from the Dutch, and go camping in France!

Just don’t forget to pack the hagelslag. 😉

