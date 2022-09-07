Thirst traps of Dutch politicians? Yup, they’re a thing

Yeah, you read that right. Creative TikTok users are making thirst traps of politicians from the Netherlands — Prime Minister Mark Rutte being the star of the show. Naturally, we had to compile some of these gems, for educational purposes.

For those of you (millennials) who are unfamiliar with the terms “thirst trap” and “TikTok,” allow me (a Gen-Z) to explain.

You can think of a “thirst trap” as a creative choice whereby footage of the subject is edited to make it “sexy.” This is usually done by slowing down the video clip and adding some come-hither music. TikTok is where it’s all at.

But enough explanation — let’s just show you.

Hot for Mark Rutte

First up, is Mark Rutte. We don’t know if it’s all the sexy press conferences he was giving these past three years, or all the cycling he’s doing, but quite some people definitely have the hots for this man.

Hubba hubba…?

The videos often go deep into the archives.

Is this what’s causing the hot weather? 🥵

Edithoe69 (yes, that’s their username) had us scared for a second there. ✋😩

It’s not just Rutte…

Think people just have the hots for the prime minister? There’s one other figure who has drawn quite a bit of attention his way in recent months…

Yup, that’s right: Daddy de Jo — I mean former Minister for Health, Hugo de Jonge. To be fair, when he tweeted those vaccination openings, it was just: 😘.

In fact, quite a few politicians have been added to the edits…

Please no. Not Thierry Baudet and Geert Wilders. ✋🤢

The shipping of Jesse Klaver and Rob Jetten

There are also TikToks shipping (wishing two people were together) Jesse Klaver and Rob Jetten. 😩 This trend managed to break Dutch borders, spreading all the way to American TikTok users — who also shipped the two.

The star of the show

Thankfully, the real queen has also been recognised for her efforts during the pandemic. 😍

Love you gurl, thank you for doing your thing. ✌️😙

Did you need to see that? No. But are you glad we introduced you to these gems? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in June 2021, and was fully updated in September 2022 for your reading pleasure.