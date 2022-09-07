CultureSociety

Thirst traps of Dutch politicians? Yup, they’re a thing

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Yeah, you read that right. Creative TikTok users are making thirst traps of politicians from the Netherlands — Prime Minister Mark Rutte being the star of the show. Naturally, we had to compile some of these gems, for educational purposes.

For those of you (millennials) who are unfamiliar with the terms “thirst trap” and “TikTok,” allow me (a Gen-Z) to explain.

You can think of a “thirst trap” as a creative choice whereby footage of the subject is edited to make it “sexy.” This is usually done by slowing down the video clip and adding some come-hither music. TikTok is where it’s all at.

But enough explanation — let’s just show you.

Hot for Mark Rutte

First up, is Mark Rutte. We don’t know if it’s all the sexy press conferences he was giving these past three years, or all the cycling he’s doing, but quite some people definitely have the hots for this man.

@politiek.edits

love deze trend omg #markrutte #rutte #politiekoptiktok #politiek #vvd #ministerpresident #mark #foryou #dutch

♬ original sound – yuh

Hubba hubba…?

@neuspeuterer

classy mark ✨🎻#dutch #viraal #fyp #hollands #politiek #politiekedit #markrutte #markrutteedit #rutte #minpres #tweedekamer #verkiezingen2021 #tk2021

♬ original sound – neuspeuter

The videos often go deep into the archives.

@neuspeuter

Rutte de american boy #markrutte #rutte #markrutteedit #rutteedit #politiek #politiekedit

♬ original sound – neuspeuterer

Is this what’s causing the hot weather? 🥵

@edithoe69

Geen haat ofc ✨💅 #fy #voorjou #dutch #edit #geertwilders #markrutte #markrutteedit

♬ transition to ur fav character – Hannah

Edithoe69 (yes, that’s their username) had us scared for a second there. ✋😩

It’s not just Rutte…

Think people just have the hots for the prime minister? There’s one other figure who has drawn quite a bit of attention his way in recent months…

@politiek.edits

Hugo de jonge😌 #hugodejonge #hugodejongeedit #politiek #foryou #dutchtiktok #dejonge #politiekoptiktok

♬ origineel geluid – yuh

Yup, that’s right: Daddy de Jo — I mean former Minister for Health, Hugo de Jonge. To be fair, when he tweeted those vaccination openings, it was just: 😘.

@politiek.edits

Reply to @randomnezxx who’s next? 😌 #hugodejonge #markrutte #hugodejongeedit #markrutteedit #foryou #politiek #dutchtiktok #dejonge #rutte

♬ original sound – yuh

In fact, quite a few politicians have been added to the edits…

@politiek.edits

Its a joke slow down !🙃 collab : @edithoe69 @editqueen203 #hugodejonge #markrutte #thierrybaudet #geertwilders #dutchtiktok #hugodejongeedit #foryou

♬ origineel geluid – yuh

Please no. Not Thierry Baudet and Geert Wilders. ✋🤢

The shipping of Jesse Klaver and Rob Jetten

There are also TikToks shipping (wishing two people were together) Jesse Klaver and Rob Jetten. 😩 This trend managed to break Dutch borders, spreading all the way to American TikTok users — who also shipped the two.

@papajetten

resse gaat internationaal #robjetten #jesseklaver #resse #tweedekamer #shipedit #fy #fyp #foryou #politiek #gl #d66 #edit #xycbca

♬ origineel geluid – papajetten

The star of the show

Thankfully, the real queen has also been recognised for her efforts during the pandemic. 😍

@politiek.edits

Reply to @mika.giveaway ik kon de og hamsteren vid nie vinden 🥲 #irma #irmasluis #tolk #hamsteren #persconferentie #politiek #dutch #foryou

♬ original sound – yuh

Love you gurl, thank you for doing your thing. ✌️😙

Did you need to see that? No. But are you glad we introduced you to these gems? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in June 2021, and was fully updated in September 2022 for your reading pleasure.

Feature Image:Wikimedia Commons
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

  1. I was wondering why such a scandal-ridden Parliamentarian could resign, run for the subsequent election and get re-elected; because apparently he’s developed a Trudeau-like celebrity cult status around himself. How awful.

    At least the Dutch are finally snapping out of it now

