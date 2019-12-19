Ridouan Taghi has just returned back to the Netherlands. He was arrested in Dubai this week and deported as an “unwanted alien”. The Dutch police escorted him back to the country on a charter plane for “security reasons”, reports NOS.

Police Chief of the National Unit, Jannine van den Berg, says the arrest is a testament to their hard work and cooperation “In today’s world, building strategic cooperation is more important than ever and it is precisely through close international cooperation that it is possible to act effectively and decisively.”

The Dutch police worked with the police in Dubai to capture Taghi in a villa in the city. The notorious leader of drug trafficking and murderer is on most national and international crime lists. The 41-year-old criminal is also the main suspect in the Marengo Trial.

It is always a happy day when sweet justice is going to be served to people who deserve it. 
Feature Image: Politie.nl

Kavana Desai
Coping with the aftermath of her 3-year stint in the Netherlands, Kavana is a writer, content creator and editor for DutchReview. Hailing from India, she frequently blogs about the Netherlands, being Indian in the Netherlands, and everything in between. She envisions herself to one day be the youngest person to win that Nobel Prize for Literature (she is also not very humble but welcomes only constructive criticism). In the meantime, she fills her days with writing for DutchReview, writing her master's thesis on art theft, and writing fiction that will hopefully see the light of day soon.

