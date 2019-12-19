Ridouan Taghi has just returned back to the Netherlands. He was arrested in Dubai this week and deported as an “unwanted alien”. The Dutch police escorted him back to the country on a charter plane for “security reasons”, reports NOS.

Police Chief of the National Unit, Jannine van den Berg, says the arrest is a testament to their hard work and cooperation “In today’s world, building strategic cooperation is more important than ever and it is precisely through close international cooperation that it is possible to act effectively and decisively.”

The Dutch police worked with the police in Dubai to capture Taghi in a villa in the city. The notorious leader of drug trafficking and murderer is on most national and international crime lists. The 41-year-old criminal is also the main suspect in the Marengo Trial.