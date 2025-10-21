- Advertisement -

As of October 12, the Netherlands has started replacing traditional passport stamps with digital checks, following the EU’s new Entry and Exit System (EES) requirements.

Are you taking a short trip to the Netherlands from outside the European Union? Certain Dutch airports, train stations, and ports have now started implementing a new Entry and Exit System for non-EU citizens visiting Europe for short stays.

The EES is designed to counter illegal migration and make border control more efficient, but there are some important things for international travellers to know.

What’s changing at Dutch airports?

When you arrive at a Dutch airport, you may now be asked to register certain details at EES self-service kiosks.

According to the Dutch government, these details could include:

Your full name

Your passport details

Biometric information (such as your fingerprints or a photo of your face)

Your date of birth

The EES may also store the date, time, and location of your border crossing.

- Advertisement -

READ MORE | Permits and visas for the Netherlands: ultimate 2025 guide

Once you’ve submitted all of this information, you’ll be directed to one of two routes for passport control: either the eGates (self-service passport control) or staffed border control booths.

Taking off from or landing at Schiphol? Your check-in process is getting an upgrade. Image: Depositphotos

A similar routine applies if you’re leaving the Netherlands from a Dutch airport. Depending on whether you’re already registered in the EES database or not, your information will either be verified or added to the system.

Good to know: The new EES has currently been rolled out at De Kooy Airport in Den Helder, and will launch at Groningen Eelde and Rotterdam The Hague on October 27, 2025. A small scale launch will begin at Schiphol on November 3, 2025, and by April 10, 2026, there will be full implementation across all Dutch border crossing points.

What’s changing at Dutch train stations?

Similarly, both Amsterdam and Rotterdam Centraal stations will be getting EES updates from November 10, 2025, onwards.

If you’re leaving the Netherlands via train from either of these stations, your passport will be used to verify your data in the EES.

- Advertisement -

Not verified yet? You’ll need to register your:

Full name

Date of birth

Passport details

As the EES is currently being introduced in stages, you won’t yet be asked to register biometric information like fingerprints or a photo of your face.

If you’re officially entering the Schengen Area from Amsterdam or Rotterdam train stations, the EES will soon apply. Image: Depositphotos

Will you be entering the Schengen Area at either Amsterdam or Rotterdam Centraal station? The French border control authority will be conducting entry checks for trains bound to the EU at London St Pancras station from November 10 onwards.

You’ll have the option to use the eGates or French border control booths, where you’ll need to furnish the same details provided above (i.e. your full name, date of birth, and passport details).

What do you think of Europe’s new Entry and Exit System? Share your thoughts in the comments below.