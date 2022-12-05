Dutch PM Rutte and US’s Biden went head-to-head in a tweet-off (and the Dutch won)

After the Dutch team successfully won their knock-out match against the American team in the FIFA World Cup, the Dutch leader had a witty comeback to the US president on Twitter.

The Dutch football team was flying high this weekend after their 3-1 victory against the United States on Friday in Qatar. 

On the back of the celebrations, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also joined the celebration to poke friendly fun at the American’s loss. 

Football or Soccer?  

In the short Twitter video, Biden received the ball from American midfielder Tyler Adam, before throwing shade at the whole European continent by stating, “It’s called soccer. Go USA!” 

After the successful night for the Oranje team, Rutte also responded to the video in a retweet, saying, “Sorry Joe, football won. 😉”

The US president responded with “Strictly speaking, shouldn’t it be ‘voetbal’? Kidding aside: congrats to your team and country, Mark. Rematch in New Zealand,” a reference to the upcoming Women’s World Cup next year. 

The USA President’s video already has more than 6 million views, and Rutte’s comment only helped to make it viral. 

The witty Dutch tsunami

The Dutch prime minister was not the only one who took to Twitter for the US-NL showdown.

The USA’s ambassador from the Netherlands, André Haspels, also posted a picture after the match. 

He challenged the Netherland’s USA Ambassador, Shefali Razdan Duggal, after Duggal spoke about the wonders of Dutch oliebollen. 🍩

Quick, get to Den Haag for free sweet treats!

With this 3-1 victory, the Dutchies moved into the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

What do you think of PM Rutte’s Twitter roast? Tell us in the comments below!

