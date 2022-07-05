The Netherlands ranks 9th in the world for higher education in 2022

This year, the Netherlands has snatched the 9th spot among the 20 best countries in the world for higher education, according to The Campus Advisor. 🎉

The Campus Advisor is a global student platform that allows users to rate and review their university, academic staff, campus facilities, accommodation, and academic experiences!

It recently ran a survey on 17,824 students, asking about the countries where they received their higher education degrees.

The survey took into account the scores of the following categories when calculating the overall rankings of the countries:

  • Quality of Education
  • Cost of Living as a Student
  • Graduate Career Prospects
  • Student Diversity
  • Social Life
  • Arts & Culture

Ninth spot for the Netherlands

The Netherlands achieved a total score of 4.32 out of 5 after combining the scores of the six individual categories.

The top categories for the lowlands were those of ‘Quality of Education’ scoring 4.57 out of 5 and ‘Graduate Career Prospects’ with a score of 4.58 out of 5. 🎓

Here are the individual category scores for the Netherlands:

  • Quality of Education: 4.57
  • Cost of Living as a Student: 3.19
  • Graduate Career Prospects: 4.58
  • Student Diversity: 4.49
  • Social Life: 4.55
  • Arts & Culture: 4.51

The top 20 countries for higher education in 2022

RankingCountry
1United States
2United Kingdom
3Australia
4Germany
5Ireland
6Switzerland
7Canada
8Denmark
9Netherlands
10France
11Japan
12Czech Republic
13Austria
14Singapore
15Sweden
16New Zealand
17South Korea
18Portugal
19Belgium
20Malaysia

The United States got the top spot thanks to the great quality of education they offer to its students. If only they could provide them with a standard level of protection and safety as well! 🤦‍♀️

At least we can say that students aren’t afraid when going to their university campus in the Netherlands. Though, we’re sure the costs of living are bound to give them a fright! 😱

Did your country make it to the list? Tell us in the comments below!

