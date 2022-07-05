The Netherlands ranks 9th in the world for higher education in 2022

This year, the Netherlands has snatched the 9th spot among the 20 best countries in the world for higher education, according to The Campus Advisor. 🎉

The Campus Advisor is a global student platform that allows users to rate and review their university, academic staff, campus facilities, accommodation, and academic experiences!

It recently ran a survey on 17,824 students, asking about the countries where they received their higher education degrees.

The survey took into account the scores of the following categories when calculating the overall rankings of the countries:

Quality of Education

Cost of Living as a Student

Graduate Career Prospects

Student Diversity

Social Life

Arts & Culture

Ninth spot for the Netherlands

The Netherlands achieved a total score of 4.32 out of 5 after combining the scores of the six individual categories.

The top categories for the lowlands were those of ‘Quality of Education’ scoring 4.57 out of 5 and ‘Graduate Career Prospects’ with a score of 4.58 out of 5. 🎓

Here are the individual category scores for the Netherlands:

Quality of Education: 4.57

Cost of Living as a Student: 3.19

Graduate Career Prospects: 4.58

Student Diversity: 4.49

Social Life: 4.55

Arts & Culture: 4.51

READ MORE | Hoera! UvA and Utrecht University rank among top 100 scientific universities worldwide

The top 20 countries for higher education in 2022

Ranking Country 1 United States 2 United Kingdom 3 Australia 4 Germany 5 Ireland 6 Switzerland 7 Canada 8 Denmark 9 Netherlands 10 France 11 Japan 12 Czech Republic 13 Austria 14 Singapore 15 Sweden 16 New Zealand 17 South Korea 18 Portugal 19 Belgium 20 Malaysia

The United States got the top spot thanks to the great quality of education they offer to its students. If only they could provide them with a standard level of protection and safety as well! 🤦‍♀️

At least we can say that students aren’t afraid when going to their university campus in the Netherlands. Though, we’re sure the costs of living are bound to give them a fright! 😱

Did your country make it to the list? Tell us in the comments below!