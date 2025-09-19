- Advertisement -

The Dutch prison system is increasingly struggling with overcrowding — so much so that detainees are now being released two weeks earlier than their sentences officially end.

The Netherlands was earlier applauded after their prison populations decreased by more than 40% over a 20-year period. Yet in 2025, the situation is very different.

To relieve pressure, an emergency measure has allowed inmates to leave prison up to two weeks before their planned release. Officials are warning that prisoners may need to be released even earlier, reports the NOS.

Government warnings versus reality

The cabinet had insisted that exemptions should be used sparingly. However, the crisis is already so severe that every eligible prisoner will be able to take advantage of early release.

Of course, not all prisoners are eligible. They must have not had a penalty for more than a year or been convicted of a sex crime.

Backlogs and staff shortages

The problems run deeper than overcrowding. People sentenced to short terms who must report voluntarily are often not even being summoned, creating a growing backlog.

Staff shortages, combined with ongoing renovations, continue to plague the system. In the coming years, another 100 prison places will disappear, further worsening the situation.

An ongoing problem

Without change, emergency measures could be further instated, such as releasing prisoners even earlier than two weeks before their expected date.

The government has earmarked €25 million for prisons in the upcoming budget, with another €25 million to follow. Yet the prison system had requested €400 million — leaving a major gap in funding.

