Dutch comedian Arjen Lubach has released a Disney parody that once again proves satire can cut sharper than any political speech.

On his show LUBACH, the host responded to the recent cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel’s American late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! Hosted by Disney.

The network’s decision followed Kimmel’s biting comments on Monday about the murder of activist Charlie Kirk: “The MAGA Gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them.”

The remark prompted President Trump to cheer on the cancellation.

The happiest place on earth (for Trump)

Lubach didn’t hold back. “Trump is trying to silence anyone who criticises him,” he told his audience, adding that major companies like Disney are “terrified of Trump.”

To underline his point, he rolled out a scathing Disney-themed satire that’s quickly being called one of his best sketches to date.

The parody reimagined beloved Disney classics through a Trump-tinted lens:

Timon and Pumba cheerfully belted out Hakuna MAGA-ta, a jab at Trump’s campaign slogan.

Belle’s father dropped disturbingly inappropriate comments about his daughter, skewering the president’s history of controversial remarks about women.

Aladdin found himself hauled away by ICE, a dark nod to Trump’s immigration policies.

From Bruno to Jeffrey

And Lubach didn’t stop there. He took on Disney’s modern hits, too.

A parody of We Don’t Talk About Bruno was reworked into We Don’t Talk About Jeffrey, a scalding reminder of Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to Trump.

The result is equal parts hilarious and uncomfortable.

Is cancel culture turning into a political silencing tool for the right? Share your thoughts in the comments.