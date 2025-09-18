Taalthuis turns 20 this year: Here’s why this Dutch language school stands out

Twenty years ago, Margreet van ‘t Haaff had a simple idea: make learning Dutch fun for internationals. Fast-forward to 2025, and Taalthuis has become the language school that can take you from “Ik spreek geen Nederlands” to confidently debating Dutch politics with your neighbours.

Back in 2006, most schools treated Dutch like a necessary evil, something to endure rather than enjoy.

But Margreet, armed with her Dutch language and literature degree from Leiden University and a decade of teaching experience, had other plans.

Her vision? Create a language school that didn’t just teach you to survive a visit to the in-laws, but actually helped you thrive in Dutch society.

From humble beginnings to nationwide success

Today, Taalthuis operates across eight different cities in the Netherlands, making Dutch learning accessible whether you’re based in Amsterdam, Utrecht, Leiden, Den Haag, Den Bosch, Haarlem, Hilversum, or even Wassenaar (their newest location).

But their growth isn’t stopping there: Eindhoven is joining the party from January 2026, because even the tech hub of the south needs proper Dutch lessons.

The numbers speak for themselves. Since 2006, thousands of expats, international students, and au pairs have learned Dutch at Taalthuis.

And now, as the school celebrates 20 years of courses on September 15, it’s worth reflecting on how they’ve evolved from a single teacher’s vision into a comprehensive Dutch learning ecosystem.

More than just grammar drills

One thing that sets Taalthuis apart from the “just memorise these verb conjugations and pray” approach? They’ve developed their own teaching materials.

Taalthuis uses its own course material for Beginners and Intermediate levels, specifically designed to help make the initial stages of learning Dutch as structured and straightforward as possible.

As someone who took their courses at this level, this was super helpful. We covered a specific topic in class, and at home we could pick up our grammar and exercise books to practice exactly what we had just learned.

Courses to suit your availability

Twenty years in, Taalthuis has also mastered the art of flexibility.

They offer both online and face-to-face courses, because sometimes you want to learn Dutch in your pyjamas, and sometimes you need the accountability of showing up to an actual classroom.

Their online courses run from Beginners Basic A1 up to Advanced C1 (and yes, that C1 level is as impressive as it sounds). Very few schools can get you to C1 level Dutch, but Taalthuis specialises in taking determined internationals all the way to near-native fluency.

The beauty of their system is that each lesson takes 2 hours and 15 minutes, giving you enough time to properly digest those tricky Dutch grammar rules without your brain melting.

Beyond basic Dutch courses

However, Taalthuis has expanded far beyond basic language instruction.

Want to understand why Dutch people think “gezelligheid” is the answer to everything? Their Culture Course will give you some insight into that.

Struggling with the mysteries of Dutch grammar even after completing a course? There’s a dedicated grammar module for that.

Students can practice their speaking skills during the fun conversation courses at either A2 or B1 level. Because what’s the point of learning Dutch if you can’t use it to complain about the weather with proper conviction?

And for those who prefer learning at their own pace, Taalthuis offers self-study options alongside their traditional classroom approach. It’s like having a Dutch learning buffet, where you pick what works for your schedule and learning style.

Bringing Dutch to your workplace

Taalthuis even offers in-company classes, making it easy for international employees to pick up Dutch as a team.

Whether you’re all A0 or B1, Taalthuis has the teachers you need to level up your Dutch language skills alongside your colleagues in the comfort of your own office or online.

Plus, there’s the added bonus of shared suffering when everyone collectively struggles with de/het articles.

Certified, enthusiastic teachers

At the heart of Taalthuis are its instructors: more than 120 professionally trained, NT2-certified teachers who are not only experts but also genuinely enthusiastic about teaching.

Take it from someone who has been taught by multiple Taalthuis teachers — they know what they’re doing.

And that enthusiasm is surprisingly contagious, especially when you’re trying to master Dutch pronunciation.

Whether you’re a complete beginner who breaks into a cold sweat at the sight of a Dutch menu, or an advanced learner ready to tackle the mysteries of the konjunktief, Taalthuis has spent two decades perfecting the art of making Dutch learning actually enjoyable.

